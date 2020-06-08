Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Bail Raised to $1M for Officer Charged in Floyd's Death

By Associated Press
June 08, 2020 03:47 PM
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photograph at the Ramsey County Detention Center in St…
FILE - Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photograph at the Ramsey County Detention Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. (Courtesy - Ramsey County Detention Center)

MINNEAPOLIS - A judge on Monday set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death. 

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly on closed-circuit television from the state's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail — raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case — and didn't address the substance of the charges, which also include third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Nelson did not speak with reporters afterward. 

Chauvin's next appearance was set for June 29 at 1:30 p.m. 

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

FILE - A man walks past a mural depicting George Floyd during a protest over the death of Floyd, in Los Angeles, May 31, 2020.

His death set off protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that swiftly spread to cities around the U.S. and the globe. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death. 

The other three officers — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bond. 

Lane's family has set up a website seeking donations to help him post bond. The site highlights Lane's relative lack of experience – he had only recently completed his probationary period – and his questions to Chauvin about whether Floyd should be rolled onto his side. It also noted his volunteer work. 

Floyd's death has ignited calls to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, which community activists have long accused of entrenched racial discrimination and brutality. A majority of Minneapolis City Council members said Sunday that they favor disbanding the department entirely, though they have yet to offer concrete plans for what would replace it. 

"Nobody is saying we want to abolish health or safety," Council Member Alondra Cano told WCCO-AM on Monday. "What we are saying is we have a broken system that is not producing the outcomes we want." 

The state last week launched a civil rights investigation of the department. On Friday, the council approved a stipulated agreement that immediately banned the use of chokeholds and neck restraints and included several other changes. That investigation is ongoing. 

 

Related Stories

A protester holds a sign with the names of people who have died while in police custody, during police actions, or were victims…
USA
Tacoma Mayor Demands Arrest of 4 Officers After Man’s Death in Police Custody Is Ruled Homicide
Manuel Ellis said 'I can’t breathe' before he died in police custody in Tacoma, Washington, in March 
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 20:00
In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday.
USA
2 Buffalo Police Officers Charged With Assault in Shoving Incident
Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and were released without bail
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 17:02
Photos of Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, charged in George Floyd's death.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
All 4 Minneapolis Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death
Police officer who held Floyd down on a city street now faces second-degree murder charge; 3 others charged with abetting
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 22:42
Demonstrators take part in a protest, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles, sparked by the death of George Floyd,…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
What Do 2nd-Degree Murder, 3rd-Degree Murder, Manslaughter Charges Mean?
Charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd have been upgraded
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 22:55
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Europe

France to Ban Police Chokehold Used to Detain Suspects

People protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France, June 1, 2020.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Bail Raised to $1M for Officer Charged in Floyd's Death

A man walks past a mural depicting George Floyd during a protest over the death of Floyd Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles…
Africa

Kenyans March to Protest Police Brutality in Own Country 

Protesters demonstrate against police brutality, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, June 8,…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Democratic Party Lawmakers Push for Major US Police Reforms 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D…
Arts & Culture

K-Pop Fans Show Organizing Prowess with Black Lives Matter Activism

A fan of K-pop idol boy band BTS poses for photographs with cut-out of BTS