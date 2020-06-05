Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Court Rules Against Planned Sydney Protest Due to Virus Fear

By Associated Press
June 05, 2020 07:55 AM
In this image made from video, protesters hold up placards reading "Black Lives Matter" during a peaceful rally in Perth.
In this image made from video, protesters hold up placards reading "Black Lives Matter" during a peaceful rally in Perth, Australia, June 1, 2020.

SYDNEY - An Australian court sided with police in ruling Friday that a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Sydney poses too much risk for spreading the coronavirus and cannot be held.

Thousands of people were expected to rally in Australia's largest city on Saturday afternoon to honor George Floyd and to protest against the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody.

But New South Wales state Supreme Court Justice Des Fagan ruled the rally was not an authorized public assembly. Fagan said he understood the rally was designed to coincide with similar events in other countries.

"I don't diminish the importance of the issues and no one would deny them in normal circumstances," he said. "No one denies them that but we're talking about a situation of a health crisis."

In Sydney, outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people, while up to 50 people can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said organizers initially proposed a protest far smaller rally. She said protesters could not guarantee social distancing protocols would be followed.

"All of us have given up so much and worked so hard to make sure we get on top of the virus," Berejiklian told reporters.

Earlier Friday, demonstrators in the capital reminded the country that racial inequality is not a U.S. issue alone.  

Organizers of the Canberra rally that attracted about 2,000 demonstrators handed out masks and hand sanitizer. Most protesters kept a recommended social distance but drew closer to hear speeches. Public gatherings are limited to 20 in Canberra, but police did not intervene.

School teacher Wendy Brookman, a member of the Butchulla indigenous people, said Australia should not accept that more than 430 indigenous Australians have died in police custody or prison in the past three decades.

"We're not here to jump on the bandwagon of what's happened in the United States," Brookman said. "We're here to voice what's happening to our indigenous people."

One of the protesters' signs read "I can't breathe" and drew a parallel between Floyd's death in the U.S. on May 25 and the Australian indigenous experience. Those words were among the last spoken by Floyd and an indigenous Australian, David Dungay, who died in a prison hospital in 2015 while being restrained by five guards.

In South Korea, dozens gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy to condemn what they described as police brutality toward protesters in the U.S. They called for South Korea's government to speak against the "racial discrimination and state violence" of its ally and pushed for an anti-discrimination law to improve the lives of migrant workers, undocumented foreigners and other minorities.  

"As the U.S. civil society empowered and stood in solidarity with Korean pro-democracy activists in the past, we will now stand in solidarity with citizens in the United States," said activist Lee Sang-hyun, referring to South Koreans' bloody struggles against military dictatorships that ruled the country until the late 1980s.

Holding a banner that read "Justice for Floyd," most of the protesters wore black and some brought flowers in honor of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his neck with a knee for several minutes while he pleaded for air.

Larger marches are planned in Seoul on Saturday to protest Floyd's death.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 2, 2020 file photo protestors gather in Sydney to support the cause of U.S. protests over the…
East Asia Pacific
Protesters Rally for Black Lives, Remind Australia of Past
Colonialism left ugly legacy, protesters say
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 04:14
A woman holds a sign as protesters gather in Sydney, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Indigenous Australians Show Solidarity With US Protesters
As protests take place in the United States of America, indigenous families who have had bad experiences with law enforcement say police brutality is a serious problem in Australia
Default Author Profile
ByPhil Mercer
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 06:20
Graffiti depicting African-American man George Floyd in Nairobi
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Protests Over George Floyd's Death Expose Raw Race Relations Worldwide
From Amsterdam to Nairobi, protests expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relations in their own countries
Reuters logo
ByReuters
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 09:12
Shaka Ssali on Shaka: Extra Time, June 2
00:30:02
Protests, Being Black in America, Racism & Inequality -Shaka: Extra Time
Do you have a question? We have answers.
AP logo
By
Associated Press
USA

NYC Calmer as Buffalo Police Draw Ire for Protester Injury

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday.
Press Freedom

New York Times Says Senator's op-ed Didn't Meet Standards

The New York Times newspaper, March 26, 2014 (Diaa Bekheet/VOA).
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Court Rules Against Planned Sydney Protest Due to Virus Fear

In this image made from video, protesters hold up placards reading "Black Lives Matter" during a peaceful rally in Perth.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Nationwide Protests Over Death of African American Man Continue

Protesters take a knee on Flatbush Avenue in front of New York City police officers during a solidarity rally for George Floyd,…
East Asia Pacific

Protesters Rally for Black Lives, Remind Australia of Past

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 2, 2020 file photo protestors gather in Sydney to support the cause of U.S. protests over the…