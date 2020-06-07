Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

De Blasio Ends New York Curfew Early 

By VOA News
June 07, 2020 08:00 AM
People participate in a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in the aftermath of the death og George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, June 6, 2020.
FILE - People watch as police arrest protesters for breaking a curfew during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, June 5, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

New York officials have lifted a curfew imposed to quell protests over the killing of George Floyd a day early Sunday.

“We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The 8pm curfew – the first in New York City in decades – had been imposed as clashes between protests against police brutality and cops became violent. But Saturday night, police stood down, allowing peaceful protests to continue after 8pm.

The curfew was initially set to remain in place through at least Sunday.

De Blasio’s tweet was met with dozens of responses calling on him to “resign” as protesters feel his office has not done enough to protect them or to clarify who incited violence at their demonstrations.

Protests began across the United States last week following the death of Minneapolis African American man George Floyd, who was pronounced dead at a hospital after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

 

Related Stories

New York police officers park their vehicles outside Macy's store after it was broken into hours after a solidarity rally…
USA
Macy’s Hit as New York Imposes Curfew Amid Floyd Protests
Big crowds rallied in Times Square and Brooklyn on Monday afternoon and marched through the streets for hours
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 03:22
Damage and cleanup in Soho shopping district after protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in New York
COVID-19 Pandemic
As New Yorkers Protest, Officials Fear New COVID-19 Spike
Demonstrators are urged to maintain distance and wear masks – or better still stay home
Margaret Besheer
ByMargaret Besheer
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 16:38
The New York Times newspaper, March 26, 2014 (Diaa Bekheet/VOA).
Press Freedom
New York Times Says Senator's op-ed Didn't Meet Standards
US Sen. Tom Cotton's op-ed, titled 'Send in the Troops' and first posted online late Wednesday, caused a revolt among Times journalists, with some saying it endangered black employees. Some staff members called in sick Thursday in protest
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 08:48
Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, June 6, 2020, to protest against racism
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Protests Support Floyd, Black Lives Matter On 3 Continents
Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday in cities far from the United States to express their anger over the death of George Floyd
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 18:29
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

De Blasio Ends New York Curfew Early 

People participate in a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in the aftermath of the death og George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, June 6, 2020.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Minneapolis Mayor Jeered after Refusing to Support Abolishing Police Department 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey walks from a crowd of protesters, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 6, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Courtesy of CTUL)
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Thousands Rally in Europe Against Racism, Police Brutality 

A man raises his fist as people gather in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

US Democrats, Black Lawmakers Ready Response to George Floyd Death

Items left by protesters to memorialize George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

How Messaging Technology is Helping Fuel Global Protests

Anjel Newmann, 32, kneels while scanning her phone during a peaceful rally in Providence, R.I. on June 5.