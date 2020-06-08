Democratic Party Lawmakers Push for Major US Police Reforms 

WASHINGTON - Democratic Party lawmakers are calling Monday for the biggest overhaul of the country’s policing laws in decades, setting up a new clash with President Donald Trump, who is demanding tough law enforcement.

In the wake of the death two weeks ago of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man held in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Democrats are aiming to broaden police accountability, track “problematic” officers through a “national police misconduct registry” and lower the bar for victims of alleged police brutality to sue police for violations of their civil rights.

Democrats have scheduled hearings beginning Wednesday in the House of Representatives and hope to pass what they are calling the “Justice in Policing Act of 2020” by the end of this month. To become law, the bill would also have to be passed in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a hearing is scheduled for next week.

Past congressional attempts at police reform and gun control legislation have failed, however, and the extent to which Republicans might join in the effort to approve policing reforms is unclear. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, leader of the minority House Republicans, says he believes the two parties “can find common ground.”

But Republicans often take their cue on legislation from Trump, who said on Twitter Sunday, “I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER!”

In the outline of their legislation, the Democrats said, “Persistent, unchecked bias in policing and a history of lack of accountability is wreaking havoc on the Black community. Cities are literally on fire with the pain and anguish wrought by the violence visited upon black and brown bodies.”

The legislation seeks to ban chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants in drug cases at the federal level, while pressuring state and local governments to enact similar prohibitions by withholding federal funding for police forces.

Items left by protesters to memorialize George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, are seen at the scene of his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 4, 2020.

Already, some local governments have banned police from using the type of restraint tactic that led to Floyd’s death. He was held down while handcuffed on a Minneapolis city street by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes even as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, while three police colleagues who did not intervene to assist Floyd have been charged with aiding and abetting the killing.

Demonstrators lie on the pavement facing the White House during a rally north of Lafayette Square to protest police brutality and racism, in Washington, June 7, 2020.

Anger over Floyd’s death and police brutality against minorities have led to two weeks of demonstrations in the U.S. and around the world, some of them erupting into violent clashes between protesters and police. In in recent days, the protests have mostly been peaceful.

The coast-to-coast protests have been some of the most widespread in the United States since the extended demonstrations against American involvement in the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

The Democrats’ legislative proposal seeks to make it easier to hold police officers accountable for their actions. It would change the legal doctrine of “qualified immunity,” which often shields officers from civil lawsuits brought by people who believe they have been wronged by police actions.

In another provision, victims would need only to show that police “recklessly” deprived them of their civil rights, easing the current statute requiring them to prove that police action was “willful.”

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, some activists have gone substantially further than the proposed legislation, with calls to “defund the police.” Some activists say the goal is not to dismantle police forces entirely, but to redirect some funding from police departments to other providers of social, educational, housing and community services.

FILE - Minneapolis police officers stand in a line facing protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd, outside the 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020.

The Minneapolis city council says it is planning to eliminate its municipal police force, while the mayors in the two biggest U.S. cities — New York and Los Angeles — say they will cut police funding in favor of more community programs in impoverished neighborhoods.

Trump disparaged the idea in a tweet Monday, saying, “LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy!”

Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf, on the “Fox News Sunday” show, called the defunding idea “absurd.”

“It makes no sense to me,” Wolf said. “It’s a political statement.”