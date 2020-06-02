Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Man Accused of Social Media Post Encouraging People to Riot 

By Associated Press
June 02, 2020 02:36 PM
Lt. Alex Reno, of the Hampton, N.H. police department, right, and Dep. Chief Kevin Gelineau, of the Seabrook, N.H. police…
Lt. Alex Reno, of the Hampton, N.H. police department, right, and Dep. Chief Kevin Gelineau, of the Seabrook, N.H. police department,take a knee as they join with protesters, June 1, 2020 on Hampton Beach.

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire man has been accused of authoring a social media post that encouraged people to riot and tip police cars, police said Tuesday.  

Police in Manchester said they were made aware of the Facebook post on May 30 inviting people to protest racism and police brutality. It referenced "tipping police cars," "graffiti," and asking people to "take examples from riots in other cities." The post has since been removed.  

Police were able to determine the post had originated from a home in Ashland, New Hampshire, and arrested Daniel Zeron, 19. He was held on preventative detention and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. His trial is scheduled for July 6.  

Americans have been gathering to protest police brutality against black Americans following the killing of George Floyd, who was handcuffed and on the ground pleading for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. 

Some demonstrations have turned violent, with people breaking into and stealing from businesses, smashing car windows and setting fires. 

The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police called Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers "unconscionable, deeply disturbing and both morally and professionally offensive." 

 

