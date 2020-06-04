Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Snapchat to Stop 'Promoting' Trump Amid Uproar Over Tweets

By Associated Press
June 04, 2020
The White House has joined popular video sharing app Snapchat.
OAKLAND, CALIF. - Snapchat will stop "promoting" President Donald Trump on its video messaging service, the latest example of a social media platform adjusting how it treats this U.S. president.  

Last week, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted problems with the November elections. It demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that "when the looting starts the shooting starts."

Snapchat's action is more limited. It means only that the president's posts will no longer show up in the app's "Discover" section, which showcases news and posts by celebrities and public figures. Trump's account will remain active on Snapchat and visible to anyone who searches for or follows it.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
Twitter Adds ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning to Trump Tweet
Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier this week, when it applied fact checks to two of his tweets about mail-in ballots

The decision, which Snap — the owner of Snapchat — says was made over the weekend, puts the Santa Monica, California-based company in Twitter's camp after that company escalated its actions against Trump.  

Facebook, meanwhile, has let identical posts stand, although the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg face growing criticism over the decision.  

"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," Snap said in a statement Wednesday. "Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America."

Snapchat has 229 million daily active users. Twitter, by comparison, has 166 million. Unlike Twitter and even Facebook, Snapchat is generally used as a private communications tool, with friends sending each other short videos and images and, to a lesser extent, following celebrities and other accounts.

In a tweet, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel "would rather promote extreme left riot videos & encourage users to destroy America than share positive words of unity, justice, and law & order from our President."

 

