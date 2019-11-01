USA

Nationals to Visit White House, Trump on Monday

By Reuters
November 1, 2019 02:35 PM
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates with the trophy after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series.
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals will not have to travel far, or wait all that long, to visit the White House, as the World Series champions have a get-together planned with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Typically, teams wait until the following season when they are in Baltimore or Washington to visit the White House, but the logistics were not all that difficult for a team that plays a mere three miles away. A ceremony on the South Lawn is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. EST.

The White House visit will come after a parade to honor the champions on Saturday. The Nationals completed the seven-game World Series with a victory Wednesday at Houston. 

The road team won every game, the first time that has happened in World Series history.

Trump attended Game 5 of the series on Sunday at Nationals Park, with boos filling the ballpark when he was shown on the video board.

 Trump has also met with the 2017 champion Houston Astros and the 2018 champion Boston Red Sox, although a number of Red Sox players skipped that visit, including manager Alex Cora.

