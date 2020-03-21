USA

NBA Uncertain About Salary Payments After April 1, Report Says

By Agence France-Presse
March 21, 2020 11:58 AM
FILE - Fans leave the Golden 1 Center after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled at the last minute amid coronavirus fears, in Sacramento, California, March 11, 2020.
FILE - Fans leave the Golden 1 Center after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled at the last minute amid coronavirus fears, in Sacramento, California, March 11, 2020.

NEW YORK - The NBA plans to pay full salaries to players as scheduled on April 1 but could begin cutting salaries to recover money from canceled games by April 15, ESPN reported Saturday.

Citing a league memo shared with NBA clubs on Friday, the sport network's website said the league might soon begin recovering salary based on a "force majeure" clause in its collective bargaining agreement with players.

The NBA halted its season on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down sports league throughout the United States.

The memo said the league will inform teams about its plans before the April 15 payment date. That's the day the league's regular season was set to end before the schedule was suspended by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under terms of the NBA-union deal, the league can withhold a percentage of a player's salary for a catastrophic situation that forces games to be canceled, including a pandemic.

It's uncertain when, or if, the NBA might be able to resume its campaign, which had just over a month remaining, or stage any playoffs.

The league could keep back money under the disaster clause in the short term and pay players later should the games eventually be contested.

NBA owners, preparing for major financial losses if the season does not resume, have reportedly been seeking arena dates into August in hopes of bringing the 2019-20 campaign to some sort of conclusion.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Max Siegel, chief of USA Track and Field, talks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, in Eugene, Oregon, July 5, 2016.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Athletics Federation Calls for Tokyo Olympic Postponement
Forging ahead with Olympic preparations 'would not be in the best interest of our athletes,' says federation official about games scheduled to start late July
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 10:50
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

NBA Uncertain About Salary Payments After April 1, Report Says

FILE - Fans leave the Golden 1 Center after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled at the last minute amid coronavirus fears, in Sacramento, California, March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Extends 2020 Census Count Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

FILE - A March 19, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 Census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Native American Tribes Face Critical Shortages of COVID-19 Test Kits, Protective Gear 

A caregiver tests a patient for coronavirus at University Hospitals, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. At this…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter’s Notebook: Double Duties of a Working Mom With 2 Kids  

Eunjung's 2nd-grader son sorting out his worksheets from school. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

What’s Next After Self-Isolation? Expert Outlines Our Coronavirus Future

A woman stands in an elevator with markers on the floor for social distancing measures in a shopping mall amid concerns over…