USA

Neil deGrasse Tyson Keeps Museum Post After Sexual Misconduct Inquiry

By Associated Press
July 27, 2019 08:09 PM
Neil Degrasse Tyson attends the 23rd annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
FILE - Neil Degrasse Tyson attends the 23rd annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, May 13, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK - Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum of Natural History after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against him.

A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson “remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium.”

The statement said museum officials would not comment further “because this is a confidential personnel matter.”

Tyson was accused of behaving inappropriately with two women in an article published in November on the website Patheos.

Fox Broadcasting and National Geographic cleared Tyson to return to the air on his television series, “StarTalk” and “Cosmos” after investigating the same allegations.

A representative for Tyson did not respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.
 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Archive
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson In Love with Cosmos
As director of the Rose Center for Earth and Space at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the author of many books on the universe beyond Earth, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is helping to make science more fun and more approachable. Tyson's
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press