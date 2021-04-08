USA

Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty in Journalist Threat Case

By Associated Press
April 08, 2021 10:59 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks during a news conference…
FILE - Feb. 26, 2020, Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Seattle, speaks about charges against a group of alleged members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen for cyber-stalking, mailing threatening communications, including the Swastika-laden posters.

SEATTLE - An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states has pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle.
 
Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged earlier this year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League, telling them, "You have been visited by your local Nazis," "Your Actions have Consequences," and "We are Watching."
 
Shea pleaded guilty to two of the counts in the five-count indictment: a conspiracy charge that carries up to five years in prison and interference with a federally protected activity, which carries up to 10. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
 
Investigators said Shea made the point of the plot clear in a group chat with the other members in November 2019: "We will be postering journalists houses and media buildings to send a clear message that we too have leverage over them." The plan was motivated by negative news coverage the Atomwaffen Division had received, they said.
 
On Jan. 25, 2020, Shea mailed the threatening fliers to two people associated with the Anti-Defamation League, which opposes anti-Semitism, and to a news reporter who had covered Atomwaffen. Conspirators in Arizona and Florida delivered or attempted to deliver the fliers to targets there, as well.
 
The other defendant accused of leading the plot, Kaleb Cole, has pleaded not guilty and is due to face trial in September. Seattle police seized Cole's guns in 2019 under an "extreme risk protection order" that suggested he was planning a race war.
 
More than a dozen people linked to Atomwaffen or an offshoot called Feuerkrieg Division have been charged with crimes in federal court since the group's formation in 2016.
 
Atomwaffen has been linked to several killings, including the May 2017 shooting deaths of two men at an apartment in Tampa, Florida, and the January 2018 killing of a University of Pennsylvania student in California.
 
Two members of the flier conspiracy have been sentenced after pleading guilty: Johnny Roman Garza, 21, of Queen Creek, Arizona, who affixed one of the posters on the bedroom window of a Jewish journalist; and Taylor Parker-Dipeppe, 21, of Spring Hill, Florida, who attempted to deliver a flier but left it at the wrong address.  

Garza was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Parker-Dipeppe, who suffered severe abuse from his father and stepfather and who hid his transgender identity from his co-conspirators, received no prison time — a judge found that he had suffered enough in his young life.

Related Stories

Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that was mailed earlier in the year…
USA
US Authorities Arrest 5 Linked to Neo-Nazi Group
Suspects accused of engaging in intimidation scheme targeting journalists
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 07:48 PM
A man holds a hat with the initials of Adolf Hitler prior to an auction in Grasbrunn, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 201, 2019. A…
Europe
Businessman Buys Nazi Items; Plans to Donate to Jewish Group
A Geneva businessman says he has purchased Adolf Hitler's top hat and other items of Nazi memorabilia to keep them out of the hands of neo-Nazis and will donate them to a Jewish group
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 12:14 PM
FILE - The headquarters building of the New Scotland Yard is seen in London.
Europe
4 British Soldiers Arrested on Suspicion of Membership in Banned Neo-Nazi Group
British police have arrested four army soldiers on suspicion of being members of an outlawed neo-Nazi group and planning terrorist acts. The Ministry of Defense confirmed the men were army members. Authorities allege the men belong to National Action, a neo-Nazi group that was banned in Britain last December after it praised the murder of parliament member Jo Cox, who died at the hands of a far-right nationalist. Police say the arrests were made in the…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/05/2017 - 10:15 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty in Journalist Threat Case

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks during a news conference…
USA

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin Announces Candidacy for New York Governor

FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing…
USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Increased Again Last Week  

Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
USA

Interior Secretary Steps Into Utah Public Lands Tug-of-War

FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland listens to tribal leaders and jots down notes…
USA

Texas Investigating Abuse Allegations at Migrant Facility

This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border…