USA

New Orleans Police: 11 Shot on Edge of French Quarter

By Associated Press
December 01, 2019 01:52 PM
People gather in a French Quarter bar as Tropical Storm Isaac passes through New Orleans, Louisiana, August 29, 2012.
FILE - People gather in a French Quarter bar as Tropical Storm Isaac passes through New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 29, 2012.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - New Orleans police say 11 people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter.

A police news release said two people were in critical condition. No arrests were announced by midday Sunday.

Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained, but it was not immediately clear whether the person had any connection to the shooting.

Police said 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in. Further details haven't been released.

The shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend's Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kenneth Culbreth told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that he had gone into a CVS pharmacy in the early morning hours to make a quick purchase. Moments later, he walked out to a crime scene.
 "On my way out of the CVS, I heard pops," Culbreth said. "It was so many, I couldn't keep count."

Culbreth spent the rest of the morning watching the scene, with law enforcement and several emergency vehicles moving in and out at a rapid pace.

 

 

Related Stories

Supporters of gun control measures are seen gathered at the Legislative Office Building in Concord, New Hampshire, Aug. 5, 2019, urging Republican Governor Chris Sununu to sign them in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.
USA
Minnesota Violence Project Aims to Understand Mass Shootings
Minnesota researchers have created a new database that seeks to help understand circumstances that contribute to mass shooting incidents in the United States
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:24
FILE - Personal belongings and debris litter festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas following a mass shooting at the venue, Oct. 3, 2017.
USA
Woman Dies Two Years After Being Injured in Las Vegas Shooting
An autopsy will be performed, and if Kim Gervais' death is linked to injuries sustained in the attack, she will become the 59th victim of the shooting
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 17:19
Law enforcement work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot, Nov. 18, 2019, outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
USA
3 Dead in Oklahoma Walmart Shooting
Shooter was among the three killed, according to local paper the Duncan Banner
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 14:59
CALIFORNIA shaded relief map, highlighted with SACRAMENTO (capital) and FRESNO locator and SHOOTING lettering, finished graphic
USA
4 Dead, 6 Wounded in California Football Party Shooting
Ten people were shot and four of them were killed Sunday at a party in Fresno when suspects sneaked into a backyard filled with people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 07:55
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

New Orleans Police: 11 Shot on Edge of French Quarter

People gather in a French Quarter bar as Tropical Storm Isaac passes through New Orleans, Louisiana, August 29, 2012.
Europe

Ahead of Summit, NATO Placates Trump, Plans for Reforms

Flags of NATO member countries are seen at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 26, 2019.
Europe

Conservative Jitters on Eve of Trump's London Trip

President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.
East Asia Pacific

Freed Taliban Prisoner Believes SEAL Teams Attempted Rescues

Timothy Weeks and Kevin King speak to the camera while kept hostage by Taliban insurgents in an unknown location, said to be…
USA

Paradise Football Team Ends Magical Season with Title Game Loss

The Paradise High School football team were undefeated in the regular season, winning 10 games and a spot in the play-offs. (El