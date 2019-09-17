USA

New York Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes

By VOA News
September 17, 2019 11:00 PM
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, seen in this Jan. 2019 file photo, says he's directing state health officials to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing the risk of young people getting addicted to nicotine, Jan. 29, 2019.
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, seen in this Jan. 2019 file photo, says he's directing state health officials to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing the risk of young people getting addicted to nicotine, Jan. 29, 2019.

New York has become the first state to immediately ban flavored e-cigarettes after nearly 400 cases of serious vaping-related lung disease have been reported in the U.S.

The New York state public health office approved the ban Tuesday on the strong recommendation of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum, Captain Crunch, and cotton candy to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes," Cuomo said. "It's a public health crisis and it ends today."

The ban takes effect in New York immediately. Only tobacco and menthol flavors can be sold. Michigan has also approved a ban on flavors, but it has not taken effect yet. Other states are also considering a ban.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated emergency measures to tackle the recent spate of lung illnesses blamed on electronic cigarettes.

There are nearly 400 confirmed and suspected cases across the country including at least six deaths.

Health experts have been unable to pinpoint an exact cause, including a specific brand or ingredient in e-cigarettes. But some suspect the use of the marijuana component THC in vaping devices. Nevertheless, they urge all e-cigarette users to stop.

E-cigarettes devices have been marketed as a safer alternative to tobacco cigarettes. Federal regulators have warned the largest e-cigarette maker, JUUL, against making such claims, saying they have not been proven.

Related Stories

First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington.
USA
Trump Administration Moves to Clear the Air of Flavored E-Cigarettes
President Trump announces support for regulatory action against vaping amid hundreds of illnesses and at least six deaths 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 16:14
Juul e-cigarette and pods
USA
San Francisco is First US City to Ban E-Cigarettes
But critics claim the ordinance will only make things more difficult for adults seeking an alternative to traditional tobacco products
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 00:41
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college scholarships as a way to get their brands listed on univ
Science & Health
Study: Many Teens Don't Know E-Cigarettes Contain Nicotine
A new study shows that many teenagers who use e-cigarettes do not understand the amount of addictive nicotine they are inhaling.  The study, published in the American Academy of Pediatrics, found that 40 percent of adolescents who believed they were only using nicotine-free products were actually vaping significant amounts of the substance.  The research involved 517 adolescents, aged 12 to 21, who were questioned about their use of e-cigarettes,…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 04/22/2019 - 20:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019