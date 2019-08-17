USA

New York City Subway Scare Suspect Taken Into Police Custody

By Associated Press
August 17, 2019 09:23 AM
An investigator picks up a suspicious package that was thought to be an explosive device in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. The appliance was deemed harmless and taken away as evidence.
New York City police say they've apprehended a man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a subway station.
 
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen holding one of the rice cookers in surveillance video was taken into custody.
 
The discovery of the cookers Friday led to an evacuation and roiled the morning commute.
 
Police said cameras near the World Trade Center captured a man with a cart putting cookers in two locations in the subway station.
 
A third cooker of the same type was later discovered 2 miles (3 kilometers) away on a sidewalk.
 
Authorities determined they were not explosives. Pressure cookers can be turned into bombs.
 
Police say they didn't have details on the man's apprehension. No charges have been announced.

