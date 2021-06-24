USA

New York Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani's Law License

By Associated Press
June 24, 2021 01:02 PM
FILE - Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday,…
An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani's license that there was ‘uncontroverted evidence’ that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts.

NEW YORK - An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani  from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani's license that there was "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the committee wrote. "The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

The ruling, signed Thursday, will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.
In the decision, the committee wrote that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" as a lawyer for Trump.

Giuliani had claimed that the investigation into his conduct violated his First Amendment right of free speech and that he did not knowingly make false statements, according to the decision.

The court rejected those arguments, noting that in Pennsylvania, Giuliani failed to "provide a scintilla of evidence for any of the varying and wildly inconsistent numbers of dead people he factually represented voted in Philadelphia during the 2020 presidential election."

A message seeking comment about the ruling was sent Thursday to Giuliani and his lawyer.

Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump's lies after the 2020 election, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Biden and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.  

The lies around the 2020 election helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a shocking effort to stop the certification of President Biden's victory. And since that time, Republicans have used that lie to push stricter voting laws nationwide.

Related Stories

Photo by: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 4/29/21 Rudy Giuliani's apartment searched in Federal Investigation. STAR MAX File…
USA
Giuliani Gets First Shot at Excluding Materials From Raids
Investigators are probing Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 10:06 PM
FILE - Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday,…
USA
Voting Company Sues Fox, Giuliani Over Election Fraud Claims 
Smartmatic's participation in the 2020 election was restricted to Los Angeles County, which votes heavily Democratic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 06:11 PM
FILE - Lev Parnas, associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, exits after a bail hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, Dec. 17, 2019.
USA
Giuliani Associates Face New Federal Fraud Charges
Lev Parnas and his business partner, David Correia, were charged with defrauding investors
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 09:55 PM
Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in…
USA
US Scrutinizing Information Ahead of 2020 Election, Including From Giuliani
US Attorney General added that anything originating from Ukraine should not be taken 'at face value'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 09:18 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Judge Threatens to Toss DEA Agent's Plea in Corruption Case

FILE - Agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) listen to an alleged drug trafficker ahead of his extradition to the United States, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 26, 2019 (Honduras Military Police handout).
South & Central Asia

US Accelerates Relocation Plans for Thousands of Afghans Who Helped US Forces

FILE - Former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2021.
USA

New York Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani's Law License

FILE - Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday,…
USA

Pelosi Creates Panel to 'Seek The Truth' on Capitol Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021…
USA

CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium a Month, Says It's Last Time

Denise Wall, stands in her home Friday, June 18, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. A judge in Kansas' most populous county is beginning to…