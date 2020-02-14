USA

New York Prosecutor Says Former Movie Producer Weinstein Abused His Power

By Reuters
February 14, 2020 01:36 PM
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

NEW YORK - New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and lacked empathy in a closing argument on Friday at the former movie producer's weeks-long rape trial, a milestone of the #MeToo movement. Setting the stage for the jury to begin deliberating next week, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said Weinstein, 67, had counted on his victims never coming forward.“

The defendant not only ran roughshod over the dignity and the very lives of these witnesses, but he also underestimated them," she said.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Through the #MeToo movement, women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

The former producer, who was behind films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied any nonconsensual sex.

On Thursday, Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers, assailed Weinstein's accusers as unreliable and said an "overzealous" prosecution was trying to portray consensual sex
as assault.

"They are creating a universe in which they are stripping adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility," she said during a nearly five-hour closing argument.

Haleyi testified during the trial that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home in 2006. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room early in what she called an "extremely degrading" relationship with him.

Jurors heard from four other women, including actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein came into her apartment one winter night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but it could act as an aggravating factor to support the most serious charge in the case, predatory sexual assault, which carries a possible life sentence.

The prosecutors called the remaining three women to bolster their evidence of Weinstein's intent, but did not charge him with any crimes related to them.

Justice James Burke was expected to give the jury legal instructions on Tuesday morning, after which they will begin deliberating.

Related Stories

Harvey Weinstein, accompanied by defense attorney Donna Rotunno, leaves a Manhattan courtroom during his rape trial in New York…
Arts & Culture
Harvey Weinstein Trial: The Defense Off to a Rocky Start
Prosecutors rested their case against Weinstein on Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony from about two dozen witnesses.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 15:05
Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves court in New York, Jan. 6, 2020.
USA
Potential Jurors Expected in New York Court Wednesday for Weinstein Rape Trial
Jury selection got off to a dramatic start on Tuesday when a visibly angry Judge James Burke caught Weinstein texting in court and threatened him with jail if he did it again
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 08:37
Harvey Weinstein (C) enters State Supreme Court in New York, April 26, 2019.
USA
NY Judge OKs Weinstein Defense Team Recasting
With one lawyer bolting amid public backlash and another saying he and his client just couldn't get along, Harvey Weinstein is recasting his defense team yet again, 60 days before he's due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:42
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

New York Prosecutor Says Former Movie Producer Weinstein Abused His Power

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
USA

Justice Department Declines to Charge Ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe

FILE - FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 7, 2017.
USA

Zuckerberg Accepts That Facebook May Have to Pay More Taxes

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in New York.
USA

Esper Defends Shifting Defense Funds for Trump's Border Wall

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance…
Africa

Pompeo to Discuss Trade, Security on Senegal Visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan arrive at Munich International Airport, Germany Feb. 13, 2020.