USA

NFL Fines Washington $10M After Misconduct Investigation

By Associated Press
July 02, 2021 04:13 AM
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder walks on the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the…
FILE - Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder walks on the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md.

The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization's workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks and no formal suspensions were handed out as part of the league's discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson's investigation that began last summer.

The investigation, commissioner by the club amid allegations from employees and taken over by the league, revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.

“The culture at the club was very toxic, and it fell far short of the NFL's values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.

Lawyers representing 40 former Washington employees slammed the NFL for choosing to protect Snyder and ignoring requests to make the report public, calling the fine “pocket change.”

“This is truly outrageous and is a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who came forward in good faith and at great personal risk to report a culture of abuse at all levels of the team, including by Snyder himself,” lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in a statement.

“The NFL has effectively told survivors in this country and around the world that it does not care about them or credit their experiences.”

The league said Wilkinson interviewed more than 150 people, including current and former employees. Friel said individual allegations were not made part of Wilkinson's findings because of confidentiality agreements requested by many people and that there was no written report, only an oral presentation.

Snyder said his wife, Tanya, will be in charge for the “next several months” while he focuses on efforts for a new stadium and other business ventures. Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday. The NFL made no mention of Snyder being formally suspended.

Janet Nova, the league's deputy general counsel for media and business affairs, said Dan Snyder stepping away for this period of time - through the fall - was “voluntary” and not a mandate. Tanya Snyder will represent Washington at all league functions.

Banks and Katz called Tanya Snyder's promotion a “shallow attempt to show progress without making any meaningful changes to the organization.”

Wilkinson recommended establishing protocols for reporting harassment, a disciplinary action plan and regular training for employees. She also said the cheerleading team - which is now a co-ed dance team as part of an organizational overhaul of game-day entertainment - needed to be protected.

File-This May 14, 2021, file photo shows helmets for the Washington Football Team placed on the sideline during an NFL football…
FILE - This May 14, 2021, photo shows helmets for the Washington Football Team placed on the sideline during an NFL football rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va.

The league praised Snyder for hiring Ron Rivera as coach in early 2020 and Jason Wright as team president last summer among those changes to improve the organization's culture.

“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace.”

Friel said Wilkinson was not tasked with making any recommendations about Dan Snyder selling the team or being suspended.

Asked why there was no way to sustain cultural improvements with Snyder gone, she said: “I wasn't addressing why he isn't suspended.”

“I was addressing the accountability as we relayed it in the release that the Commissioner has imposed and which he feels is the best way to address the findings that were communicated to us from the investigation and part of that is to ensure that the cultural changes that have happened over the last 18 months are sustained going forward,” Friel added.

Snyder said in a statement he agrees with the commissioner's decisions and is “committed to implementing his investigation's important recommendations.”

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue,” Snyder said. “I know that as the owner I am ultimately responsible for the workplace.” 

   

Related Stories

Carl Nassib headshot, as Las Vegas defensive lineman, graphic element on gray
USA
Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player to Come Out as Gay
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end announced news on Instagram, saying he wasn't doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 09:47 AM
From the left, Brooke Vaughn, her husband former NFL player Clarence Vaughn III, Amy Lewis and her husband former NFL player…
USA
Retired Black Players say NFL Brain-injury Payouts Show Bias
NFL uses a scoring algorithm on dementia testing that assumes Black men start with lower cognitive skills
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/15/2021 - 01:27 AM
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in a regular season prelude to the teams' match-up at Sunday's Super Bowl, Nov 29, 2020. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.
COVID-19 Pandemic
NFL Announces COVID-19 Precautions for Upcoming Super Bowl
25,000 fans will be allowed to attend championship game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 01:31 PM
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Hand stops Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
 After Several Quiet Weeks, 3 NFL Teams Have COVID-19 Issues
Packers, Ravens and Broncos have players, management testing positive
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 05:23 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Hands Control of Bagram Airfield to Afghan National Security Forces

TOPSHOT - An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier sits at a road checkpoint near the a US military base in Bagram, some 50 km…
USA

NFL Fines Washington $10M After Misconduct Investigation

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder walks on the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the…
USA

House to Probe Capitol Riot, Despite Republican Opposition

Rioters try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
USA

Indictment Could Hurt Trump Organization's Reputation, Well-being

Pedestrians pass security barricades in front of Trump Tower, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in New York. Former President Donald…
Science & Health

Billionaire Blast Off: Richard Branson Plans Space Trip Ahead of Rival Bezos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2019 Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson speaks at an event to unveil the…