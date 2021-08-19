USA

No Bomb Found, Man Surrenders to US Capitol Police

By VOA News
Updated August 19, 2021 09:20 PM
Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building,…
Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, in Washington, Aug. 19, 2021. A man who claimed to have a bomb surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff.

U.S. Capitol Police took a North Carolina man into custody Thursday after he claimed to have explosives in his parked truck. 

The man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, surrendered and was safely taken into custody after hours of negotiations and evacuations around Capitol Hill. 

According to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, officers responded to a call after a man had driven a pickup onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, just east of the Capitol building. The driver told the responding officer that he had a bomb, and the officer saw that the man appeared to have a detonator in his hand. 

After the driver had surrendered, police said, they searched the truck and found bomb-making materials but no bomb. Police have not disclosed what the suspect's motive may have been, and no charges have been announced. 

During the standoff, police communicated with the suspect as he wrote notes and showed them to officers from inside the truck. The officers used a whiteboard to respond.  

News reports also say that the man livestreamed the standoff on Facebook and made anti-government statements. Capitol Police would not confirm those reports. Facebook removed the video. 

Some information in this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters news organizations. 
 

