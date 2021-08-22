USA

No Containment, New Threats From Northern California Fire

By Associated Press
August 22, 2021 09:07 PM
Flames from the Caldor Fire burn through the Eldorado National Forest near Kyburz, California, Aug. 21, 2021.
Flames from the Caldor Fire burn through the Eldorado National Forest near Kyburz, California, Aug. 21, 2021.

PLACERVILLE, CALIF. - A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.  

There was zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 399 square kilometers (154 square miles) of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out August 14. The cause was under investigation.  

Firefighters hoped to take advantage of calmer weather and cooler temperatures a day after gusts pushed the fire across U.S. Route 50, threatening more remote communities in El Dorado County.  

Erratic winds sent embers flying into tinder-dry fuel beds, starting new ignition points and challenging crews trying to chase down the flames in rugged terrain.  

"We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that's how firefighting has been in the state this year," Eldorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said.

Multiple large wildfires have incinerated at least 700 homes, many in and around the Sierra Nevada communities of Greenville and Grizzly Flats. About 13,000 residences remained under threat in communities tucked away in scenic forests.  

The fires have burned roughly 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) and have sent smoke as far as the East Coast. They were burning in grass, brush and forest that is exceptionally dry from two years of drought likely exacerbated by climate change.

Nine national forests in California have been closed because of the fire threat.

To the northwest of the Caldor Fire, the massive Dixie Fire also kept expanding. In five weeks, the blaze about 282 kilometers (175 miles) northeast of San Francisco became the second largest in state history and blackened an area twice the size of Los Angeles. It was 37% contained.

In Southern California, evacuation orders remain in place for rural communities near the French Fire northeast of Bakersfield in Kern County. That blaze grew to about 54 square kilometers (21 square miles) and was 10% contained.  

California is one of a dozen mostly Western states where 94 large, active fires were burning as of Sunday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Fires have intensified across the entire West, creating a nearly year-round season that has taxed firefighters. Fire patterns used to migrate in seasons from the Southwest to the Rockies, to the Pacific Northwest and then California, allowing fire crews to move from one place to the next, said Anthony Scardina, deputy regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service. 

Related Stories

Firefighters manage the burn of the Dixie Fire near Chester, California, U.S., August 13, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
USA
Forest Service Maxed Out as Wildfires Blaze Across US West
The roughly 21,000 federal firefighters working on the ground were more than double the number of firefighters sent to contain forest fires at this time a year ago, and resources were short
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 09:59 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

East Asia Pacific

US, South Korea Envoys Discuss Jump-starting Talks with North Korea

FILE - U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim, left, and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk pose for a photo during their bilateral meeting at a hotel in Seoul, June 21, 2021.
Europe

Josephine Baker to be First Black Woman in France's Pantheon

FILE - US-born singer-entertainer Joséphine Baker (C left) receives the Legion of Honor and the Croix de Guerre with palm in her Milandes Castle, August 19, 1961.
USA

Kabul Evacuation Numbers to Fluctuate, Biden Says

President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Henri and Afghanistan evacuations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington.
USA

22 Dead, Many Missing After Record Rainfall in Tennessee

A truck and a car sit in a creek, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tennessee.
USA

US Vice President Harris Arrives in Singapore

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his delegation, as she arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, Aug. 22, 2021.