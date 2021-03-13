USA

No Need to Lose Sleep Over Shift to Daylight Saving Time 

By Associated Press
March 13, 2021 07:03 PM
FILE - Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass.

WASHINGTON - No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.

The sun will still come up, though the dawn's early light will break later than it has during the months of standard time and the twilight's last gleaming will extend deeper into the evening.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns November 7.

A poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

 
 
