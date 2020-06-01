USA

Noem Activates National Guard after Protests Turn Violent 

By Associated Press
June 01, 2020 09:49 AM
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters in Pierre, March, 5, 2020.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks with reporters in Pierre, March, 5, 2020.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota Gov. Governor Kristi Noem activated the National Guard after protests in Sioux Fall turned violent over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The Argus Leader reports the protest in South Dakota's largest city started Sunday afternoon with a march downtown. Police said dozens of protesters later congregated at the Empire Mall and began throwing rocks at officers.

Several businesses in the area of the Empire Mall had windows damaged.

Police said protesters had dispersed by 11 p.m.

Noem said about 70 Guard members are in Sioux Falls and will remain until they are no longer needed.

"Rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota," Noem said.

 

