USA

North Korea: Pompeo’s Remarks Make Talks More Difficult

By Reuters
August 31, 2019 12:45 AM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves the crowd before speaking at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves to the crowd before speaking at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis, Aug. 27, 2019.

SEOUL - A recent remark by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about “North Korea’s rogue behavior” will make talks with the United States more difficult, the North’s KCNA news agency Saturday quoted its vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, as saying.

“We recognized that North Korea’s rogue behavior could not be ignored,” Pompeo said Tuesday, while speaking at the American Legion National Convention in the state of Indiana.

Pompeo’s comment was unreasonable and provocative, Choe said, according to the news agency.

“Pompeo has gone so far in his language and it made the opening of the expected DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations more difficult,” Choe said in statement.”

Stepped up criticism

Choe also warned that North Korea’s expectations of talks with the United States are gradually disappearing and the country is being pushed to re-examine all measures.

“The U.S. had better not put our patience to the test any longer with such remarks irritating us if it doesn’t want to have bitter regrets afterwards,” Choe said.

North Korea has stepped up its criticism of Pompeo lately, calling him a “diehard toxin,” and casting doubt on attempts to restart talks.

Negotiations aimed at dismantling the North’s nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi in February.

Trump and Kim met again in June at the inter-Korean border and agreed to reopen working-level negotiations, but that has not happened.

Koreans: Replace Pompeo

Since the Vietnam summit, North Korea has demanded that Pompeo be replaced with a “more mature” person, while lauding the rapport built between Kim and Trump.

North Korea has fired a series of short-range missiles in recent weeks in protest against U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises and the adoption of new weapons, complicating the reopening of the talks.
 

Related Stories

A missile is fired during the test of a multiple rocket launcher in this undated photo released, Aug. 25, 2019, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
East Asia Pacific
Experts: North Korea’s Nuclear-Capable Missile Threat Real But Not Imminent
Satellite photos show North Korea could be preparing for a missile launch from a submarine, but experts say it would take more than a year for the country to launch a nuclear-capable missile
Default Author Profile
By Kim Young-gyo
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 17:02
People watch a TV news program reporting about North Korea's firing projectiles with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
3 European Nations Condemn North Korea's Missile Launches
Three important US allies are condemning the 'repeated provocative launches' of ballistic missiles by North Korea that violate UN Security Council resolutions banning such activity
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 21:54
FILE - North Korea test-fires a weapon in this undated photo released Aug. 16, 2019, by the Korean Central News Agency.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Tests More Missiles, Violating Pledge to Trump
Pyongyang has conducted nine missile launches since May
Default Author Profile
By William Gallo
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 19:57
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency, July 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea to US: Ready for ‘Dialogue or Stand-off’
The North also warns the US against imposing more sanctions, calling it a 'miscalculation'
Default Author Profile
By William Gallo
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 22:54
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019