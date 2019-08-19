NY Police Fire Officer Involved in 2014 Chokehold Death

The New York police department has fired a white police officer who used a fatal chokehold during the 2014 arrest of a black man.

James O'Neil, the New York Police Commissioner, made the announcement Monday concerning officer Daniel Pantaleo and the actions surrounding the death of Eric Garner.

His death led to protests over abusive treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement.

Garner, who was 43, collapsed and stopped breathing when he was being arrested for allegedly selling untaxed loose cigarettes on a street. Panteleo put Garner in a chokehold and other uniformed officers wrestled him to the ground.

In a cellphone video taken of the incident, Garner could be heard saying "I can't breathe" 11 times before he lost consciousness.

The New York police department prohibits officers from using chokeholds because of the risk of suffocation.

Garner's death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner, but a grand jury declined to bring charges against any police officers.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department also declined to bring any criminal charges against Pantaleo.