USA

NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over City’s COVID Response

By VOA News
August 04, 2020 03:35 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, is shown with Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner…
FILE - Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, is shown with Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, in New York, Feb. 26, 2020.

New York City’s health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, resigned Tuesday, expressing her “deep disappointment” with the way New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has handled the COVID pandemic and his use of the department’s expertise.

In her resignation letter, sent to de Blasio and members of the media, Barbot said, “I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been.”

Earlier this year, the New York Times reported de Blasio initially ignored Barbot’s advice about canceling large gatherings and closing businesses. Last month, he stripped control of the city's COVID-19 contact-tracing program from the health department, and placed the program under Health and Hospitals, the agency that runs the city's public hospitals.

Barbot’s replacement was announced as Dr. Dave Chokshi—a Rhodes Scholar who served at the Louisiana Department of Health during Hurricane Katrina and was the principal health adviser to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Obama administration.

At his Tuesday news conference, de Blasio thanked Barbot for her service and the important work she did during the crisis. He told reporters it became clear it was time to move forward and “create a new approach” for how to handle the pandemic.

Earlier this year, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, with daily deaths passing 400 per day. But this past month, the city saw the lowest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. 
 

Related Stories

The gate at Public School 39 (PS 39) is closed with a lock on March 16, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. - Stocks…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York City Rolls Out Partial School Reopening Plan
If the city’s coronavirus infection rate remains below 3%, 1.1 million public school students could return to the classroom part-time in September
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 18:51
Life amidst the Coronavirus in New York City, July 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York City Reports No COVID Deaths in 24 Hours
But Mayor Bill de Blasio says this is no time to take a “victory lap”
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 00:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over City’s COVID Response

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, is shown with Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner…
Africa

Africa’s COVID-19 Chaos Opens Door for Opportunistic Extremists

People stand amid the damage at a camp for displaced people after an attack by suspected members of the Islamist Boko Haram…
USA

EU's Top Diplomat, Urges Delay in Vote on Inter-American Development Bank Chief

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Mauricio Claver-Carone, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director…
USA

No Masks, No Distance: Pandemic Wedding Horrors for Vendors

FILE - People wearing face masks pass by newlyweds kissing as they pose for wedding photos.
USA

US County Pledges Probe Into Health Worker's Coronavirus Death

Roland Mack holds a poster with pictures and messages made by family members in memory of his sister, Chantee Mack, in District…