USA

Oath Keeper Is First Suspect to Plead Guilty in January Capitol Riot  

By Associated Press
Updated April 16, 2021 04:56 PM
Members of the Oath Keepers militia group, including Jessica Marie Watkins (Left) who has since been indicted by federal…
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers militia group stand among supporters of former President Donald Trump protesting the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on the east front steps of the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and heavy metal guitarist on Friday became the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jon Ryan Schaffer, the frontman of the band Iced Earth, has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of getting a lighter sentence, and the Justice Department will consider putting Schaffer in the federal witness security program, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said. 
This signals that federal prosecutors see him as a valuable cooperator as they continue to investigate militia groups and other extremists involved in the insurrection on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify President Joe Biden's electoral win.

Schaffer, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, was accused of storming the Capitol and spraying police officers with bear spray. He pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors in federal court in Washington to two counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Schaffer.

Schaffer, of Columbus, Indiana, was wearing a tactical vest and baseball hat that read "Oath Keepers Lifetime Member" on Jan. 6, and acknowledged in his plea agreement that he is a "founding lifetime member" of the extremist group, prosecutors said.

The 53-year-old was not charged in the case involving Oath Keepers members and associates, who are accused of conspiring with one another to block the certification of the vote. The case is the largest and most serious brought by prosecutors so far in the attack.

Authorities say those defendants came to Washington ready for violence and intent on stopping the certification. Many came dressed for battle on Jan. 6 in tactical vests and helmets and some discussed stationing a "quick reaction force" outside the city in the event they needed weapons, prosecutors have said.

In his deal with prosecutors, Schaffer admitted to being one of the first people to force their way into the Capitol after the mob broke open a set of doors guarded by Capitol Police. Schaffer was sprayed in the face with a chemical irritant that overwhelmed officers deployed and left the Capitol while holding bear spray, authorities said.

Schaffer has voiced various conspiracy theories, once telling a German news station that a shadowy criminal enterprise is trying to run the world under a communist agenda and that he and others are prepared to fight, with violence.

In court documents, the FBI said Schaffer "has long held far-right extremist views" and that he had previously "referred to the federal government as a 'criminal enterprise.'"

He turned himself in to the FBI a few weeks after the riot, after his photograph was featured on an FBI poster seeking the public's help in identifying rioters.

More than 370 people are facing federal charges in the deadly insurrection, which sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of Biden's win. The Justice Department has indicated it is in separate plea negotiations with other defendants.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter the U.S. Capitol in Washington…
USA
Oath Keepers Leader Distances Himself From Capitol Conspiracy
Stewart Rhodes has not been charged in the January 6 riots, but as prosecutors have homed in on him, he has sought to distance himself from what he has cast as an operation gone wrong
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 10:10 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 file photo, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers…
USA
Oath Keepers Founder Feeling the Heat from US Prosecutors
Former Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate Stewart Rhodes predicts he might land behind bars because of his role in January 6 riot at US Capitol
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 01:04 AM
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. -…
USA
Oath Keepers Founder Stood Outside While Members Committed Mayhem in US Capitol
Stewart Rhodes leads group that at its core believes the government is out to take away its rights, especially to carry firearms
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 03:27 AM
FILE PHOTO: Jessica Marie Watkins (2nd from L) and Donovan Ray Crowl (Center), both from Ohio, march down the east front steps…
USA
US Arrests 6 More Linked to Oath Keepers in Capitol Attack
Prosecutors say members formed military formation to breach Capitol
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 07:49 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Europe

Matching US Sanctions, Russia Expels 10 American Diplomats

FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, The U.S. Embassy with its national flag, seen behind a monument to…
USA

In Chicago, Outrage and Grief Over Police Shooting of Boy

Protesters holding signs navigate along Chicago's South Michigan Avenue during a peaceful protest, Wednesday, April 14, 2021,…
Student Union

Liberty Sues Jerry Falwell Jr., Seeking Millions in Damages

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va…
USA

Divers Say No Response After Knocking on Hull of Capsized Ship off Louisiana

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member…
USA

Oath Keeper Is First Suspect to Plead Guilty in January Capitol Riot  

Members of the Oath Keepers militia group, including Jessica Marie Watkins (Left) who has since been indicted by federal…