USA

'Obamacare' Sign-Up Deadline Extended Following Glitches

By Associated Press
December 16, 2019 04:38 PM
This Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 photo shows HealthCare.gov website on a computer screen in New York. The sign-up period for next…
FILE - The HealthCare.gov website is seen on a computer screen in New York, Oct. 23, 2018.

People will get more time to sign up for "Obamacare" health insurance, the Trump administration announced Monday, following a spate of computer glitches over the weekend.

The new HealthCare.gov deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement. Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

It was the second round of problems with online sign-ups for the agency in weeks. Senior lawmakers of both major parties are urging the administration to publicize the availability of a redo for seniors who got inaccurate or confusing results using the Medicare Plan Finder. A redesign of the Medicare site produced search results that didn't automatically rank the prescription drug plan with the lowest total cost first.

The problems with HealthCare.gov happened Sunday, which was the original sign-up deadline. The last day of open enrollment is always the busiest, with hundreds of thousands of people going online or trying to reach the call center.

A group founded by former Obama administration officials said people using the website and the call center ran into delays and other problems. Get America Covered, as the group is known, urged the Trump administration to extend the sign-up period by 48 hours.

The CMS agency, which oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, said more than half a million customers were still able to enroll Sunday despite technical problems. Officials said the extension is being granted out of "an abundance of caution."

People who already left their names and contact information with the call center on Sunday don't need to come back and reapply because a representative will follow up with them later in the week, the agency said.

About 20 million people total are covered under the Obama health law, and roughly half of them get subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-run insurance markets. Despite President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to repeal "Obamacare," enrollment has held fairly steady during his term.
 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

'Obamacare' Sign-Up Deadline Extended Following Glitches

This Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 photo shows HealthCare.gov website on a computer screen in New York. The sign-up period for next…
US Politics

Trump Says He'll Debate 2020 Opponent

FILE - Then-Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen during a presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 9, 2016.
South & Central Asia

Key US Senator Discusses Mutual Ties, Afghan Peace During Pakistan Visit

FILE - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham holds a press conference at the U.S. embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 20, 2019.
South & Central Asia

In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham Says US Troop Drawdown Coming

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham
USA

US Students Win App Challenge Helping Children in Disaster Areas

The Stories About You app is a disaster relief tool that offers a survey and information on shelters and donations.