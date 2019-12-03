USA

Obamas' Publisher Makes new Pledge to Education Organization

By Associated Press
December 03, 2019 02:12 PM
FILE - Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Oct. 31, 2017.
NEW YORK - The publisher of Barack and Michelle Obama has pledged to donate 300,000 children’s books to a leading educational organization, adding to the 1 million copies already given.

Penguin Random House announced Tuesday that it had joined with the former president and former first lady in contributing to First Book in the Obama family’s name.

For every $3 donated to First Book between now and the end of the year, Random House will give two new books to First Book, up to 300,000 books. First Book distributes books and other resources to schools and programs serving children from low-income communities.

The initial First Book contribution was announced by Penguin Random House upon acquiring memoirs by the Obamas in 2017. Michelle Obama’s million-selling “Becoming” came out last year. Barack Obama is currently working on his book about his years in the White House.

“When children have greater access to our books and stories, we, together with President and Mrs. Obama, are helping to shape a literate, educated, and democratic society that will become the next generation of readers and leaders,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement.

