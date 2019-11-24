USA

Official White House Christmas Tree to Arrive Monday

By VOA News
November 24, 2019 06:34 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive last year's White House Christmas Tree, at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 19, 2018.
The U.S. first family is gearing up for the holidays. First lady Melania Trump will receive the official White House Christmas tree Monday.

The more than 5-meter-tall Douglas Fir was cut at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. Owner Larry Snyder won the honor of providing the White House with its official tree after winning an annual contest held by the National Christmas Tree Association.

"I feel extremely lucky to be the person who is providing the tree to the White House," said Snyder, who has been growing Christmas trees for more than 30 years. "It's the home of the president. I feel very honored to have this opportunity to present this tree for display."

The 16-year-old tree will arrive at the White House in a horse-drawn carriage. It will be the focal point of the White House decorations and will be displayed in the Blue Room.  

 

