USA

Officials Look into Report of Sexist, Racist Facebook Page by Border Agents

By VOA News
July 1, 2019 11:11 PM
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office agent walks past a Border Patrol vehicle during an operative to find illegal migrants at the International Bridge Paso del Norte-Santa Fe in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 1, 2019.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office agent walks past a Border Patrol vehicle during an operative to find illegal migrants at the International Bridge Paso del Norte-Santa Fe in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 1, 2019.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a report that current and former U.S. Border Patrol agents are part of a Facebook group posting racist, sexist, and violent posts about migrants and Hispanic lawmakers.

The ProPublica investigative site says the posts include sexually explicit images and remarks mocking migrant deaths, including the highly publicized death of a Salvadoran man and his 2-year-old daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande river.

The Facebook group is called “I’m 10-15,” the Border Patrol’s code for “Aliens in Custody.”

ProPublica says the agents reacted to the death of a 16-year-old boy who died in Border Patrol custody by saying: “Oh, well. If he dies, he dies.”

They accused Democrats and liberals of possibly faking the photograph of the man and his daughter lying face down in the river, saying they have never seen “floaters” look so “clean.”

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves border patrol station during a tour of two facilities in El Paso, Texas, July 1, 2019.

Other alleged remarks included plans to throw burritos at Hispanic members of Congress and describing female members in sexist profane language.

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a favorite target of the group. One doctored photograph shows her performing a sexual act on U.S. President Donald Trump.

“How on Earth can CBP’s culture be trusted to care for refugees humanely?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says the comments by the agents are “completely unacceptable” and is demanding answers.

Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy says they are “disgusting” and says guilty agents should be fired.

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost testifies during a Senate Judiciary Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee hearing about the border, May 8, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Border Patrol chief Carla Provost says the Facebook posts are “completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see and expect from our agents day in and day out.”

She said any employees found to be a part of the group will be held accountable.

The union representing the agents has also condemned the posts and say they do a “great disservice” to the overwhelming majority of employees who do their jobs with honor.

According to the Customs and Border Protection agency, employees are forbidden from making “abusive, derisive, profane, or harassing statements, gestures” or displays of hatred based on a person’s race, color, religion, sex, or sexual orientation.

When asked about the report Monday, President Donald Trump said Border Patrol personnel are “patriots” and “great people.”

“I don’t know what they’re saying about members of Congress. I know that the Border Patrol is not happy with the Democrats in Congress,” he said. “I will say the Republicans do want border security.”

U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar from El Paso speaks to the news media along with Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after they toured two Border patrol stations, Clint, Texas, July 1, 2019..

Ocasio-Cortez was part of a delegation of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus who visited two border patrol stations along the U.S.-Mexico border where migrants are being held in what lawyers have reported as squalid conditions.

She described what she saw as “horrifying.”

“It is hard to understate the enormity of the problem. We’re talking systemic cruelty w/ a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Joaquin Castro said many of the migrants they spoke to reported not having bathed for 15 days, while some said they had been held for 50 days and some said they were separated from their children.

“They asked us to take down their names and let everyone know they need help. They also feared retribution,” Castro wrote on Twitter. “All Americans must help to change this system.”

Related Stories

President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, right, signs a $4.6 billion aid package at the White House, July 1, 2019.
USA
Trump Signs Humanitarian Aid Package to Bolster Migrant Care
Emergency legislation was needed to ease overcrowded, often harsh conditions at US holding facilities for migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Central American nations like Honduras and El Salvador
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 01, 2019
This image from a video, taken June 20, 2019, shows the entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. A legal team that interviewed about 60 children there says young migrants being held there are being mistreated by the U.S. government..
USA
US Moves Hundreds of Children from Suspect Detention Facility
Asked about allegations of poor standards for detained children, President Donald Trump did not address AP report in TV interview that aired on Sunday on NBC’s 'Meet the Press' show
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
June 24, 2019
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, U.S., June 28, 2019.
Immigration
Judge Orders US into Mediation on Border Patrol Treatment of Migrant Children
Lawyers for detained migrant children had asked the judge overseeing a decades-old settlement governing their treatment to issue an emergency order to send health experts and doctors to border patrol facilities in El Paso and Rio Grande
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 28, 2019
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, talks about border security after making a surprise visit to the press briefing room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019.
US Politics
At Trump's Side, Border Patrol Union Leader in Spotlight
Brandon Judd, president of the union that represents thousands of border patrol agents, has flipped the axiom that there are no winners in a government shutdown.His proximity to President Donald Trump has elevated the union leader’s profile while burnishing the image of the U.S. Border Patrol, a backwater in prior administrations when compared to other federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Secret Service.At the same time, Judd, president of the National…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News