Ohio Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The test was done as a matter of standard protocol because DeWine was on his way to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

According the governor’s official Twitter account, DeWine currently shows no symptoms. After he received his positive test results, both he and his wife returned to Columbus, where they will both be tested again.

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

DeWine plans to quarantine for a minimum of two weeks.



Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted was also tested for COVID-19 but tested negative.

Ohio has had several COVID-19 outbreaks recently, many of which the Ohio Department of Health traced to bars, restaurants, churches, and day care centers. Over 50 bars and restaurants have had outbreaks since July 1.

As of Wednesday, 96,305 people in Ohio tested positive for COVID-19, and 3,596 have died from the virus.

