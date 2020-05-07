USA

Oklahoma Woman in Custody after Shooting McDonald's Employees

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 03:22 PM
A sign in the window at a McDonald's restaurant states no dine-in seating May 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City, where three employees suffered gunshot wounds when a customer opened fire because she was angry that the restaurant's dining area was closed.

Police in Oklahoma City say three McDonald's employees suffered gunshot wounds when a woman opened fire because she was angry that the restaurant's sit-down dining area was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Police say the woman entered the fast-food restaurant late Wednesday and was told the dining area was closed due to COVID-19 related restrictions. She was asked to leave but when she refused, there was a physical altercation between the woman and an employee.  

They say the woman was eventually forced out of the restaurant, but soon returned with a handgun which she fired three times. Oklahoma City Police Capt. Larry Withrow told the Associated Press one employee was shot in in the arm and two suffered shrapnel wounds, while a fourth employee suffered a non-gunshot head injury. All are expected to recover. 

Withrow said 32-year-old Gloricia Woody was arrested a short time later for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

In a statement, McDonald's said the safety and security of employees and customers is its top priority. They called the shooting a "heinous crime" on employees, who were trying to support public health efforts.

Tensions over restrictions intended to curb the pandemic have escalated into violence elsewhere in the U.S.

This week, a woman, her adult son and husband were charged in last week's fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. 
 

VOA News

