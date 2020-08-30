One Killed in Portland as Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash

Police say one man was shot dead late Saturday in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon as Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump clashed in the streets.

A rally supporting the U.S. leader drew hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city, some of whom shot paintball guns from the beds of pickup trucks, while protesters on the street threw objects back at them.

A police statement said officers heard sounds of gunfire and “located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased.”

Portland police stand guard, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Early Sunday, Portland police chief Chuck Lovell said, “This violence is completely unacceptable, and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

Witnesses said the white man who was killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a Portland-based, far-right group that has previously clashed with protesters.

There have been three months of nightly demonstrations in the city against racial injustice and police abuse of minorities following the May 25 death of a Black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It was not immediately clear whether the Saturday night shooting incident was linked to clashes that broke out when protesters confronted a caravan of about 600 vehicles with Trump supporters in the city’s downtown area.

Police had made several arrests Saturday before the deadly shooting and advised residents to stay away from the downtown area.

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore., on the way to Portland.

Trump supporters have gathered in the city three Saturdays in a row. Protesters tried to stop the caravan by standing in the street and blocking bridges.

The shooting incident comes two days after Trump mentioned Portland as a liberal city plagued by violence in his speech at the Republican National Convention as part of his law-and-order reelection campaign theme against his Democratic opponent in the November national election, former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted, ‘” LAW & ORDER!!!”

At the Republican convention, Trump told voters they “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House during the Republican National Convention, in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.

Biden retorted that Trump is “rooting for violence” to help his campaign.

The Portland shooting was the latest incident stemming from racial unrest in the United States.

Hundreds march at a rally for Jacob Blake, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

In the Midwestern city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a policeman a week ago shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back while trying to arrest him in a domestic dispute, spawning several nights of protests, in one of which two people were shot dead and another wounded.

A day later, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old resident in the nearby state of Illinois, who said he was in Kenosha to protect businesses in the street protests, was charged in the killings.