USA

Oregon Man says Portland Shooting was Self Defense

By Reuters
September 03, 2020 10:31 PM
Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
Police help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 29, 2020.

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.

"I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that," Michael Reinoehl said in a video interview published by Vice News about the Saturday shooting of Aaron Danielson, 39.

Reinoehl did not say he shot Danielson in the fragment of video shown by Vice News before the full interview is aired on Thursday night.

The Oregonian newspaper reported Reinoehl was under investigation in the killing that took place after Danielson, a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group, participated in a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Portland police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reinoehl, a self-declared anti-fascist, was active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations against racism and police brutality in Portland that have gone on for nearly 100 days, according to messages and videos on his Instagram feed.

He said in posts on Facebook and Instagram he was a professional snowboarder and a U.S. Army veteran and was prepared to fight "to change the course of humanity."

"I am 100% ANTIFA," he said in a June 16 post, using the term for the anti-fascist movement. "We truly have an opportunity right now to fix everything. But it will be a fight like no other! It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties."

His Facebook page says he is from Gresham, Oregon, a community around 24 kilometers east of Portland.

Related Stories

A protester wearing a gas mask is seen during the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in…
USA
Local Sheriffs Reject Oregon Governor's Plan for Policing Portland
Sheriffs complain law enforcement gets no support from prosecutors, courts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 03:10 PM
Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
USA
Oregon Governor Urges End to ‘Cycle of Violence’ in Portland
President, Portland Mayor trade criticisms after clashes between Trump supporters and protesters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 04:16 AM
A man is being treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland…
USA
Trump, Portland Mayor Clash Hours After Fatal Shooting
The president and the mayor each blame the other for violence in cities across America
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:25 PM
A man is being treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland…
USA
One Killed in Portland as Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash
Nightly protests have continued in the city for more than three months 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:40 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Oregon Man says Portland Shooting was Self Defense

Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
USA

EPA Chief Pledges More Cleanups, Less Focus on Climate

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020, file photo, Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, speaks about…
2020 USA Votes

Russia Is Trying to Undermine Confidence in Mail-in Voting, Homeland Security Warns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha,…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Meets Relatives of Black Man Shot by Police in Wisconsin

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safely reopening schools amid the…
Immigration

US Court Clears Path for Fast-Track Citizenship for Foreign-Born Military Service Members

Ricardo Hernandez, a cadet from North Valley Military Institute, attends an annual Memorial Day commemoration at the Los…