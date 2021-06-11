USA

Oregon State Legislature Removes Republican Lawmaker for Helping Protesters Breach Capitol

By VOA News
June 11, 2021 09:19 AM
The Oregon House of Representatives get set to open a session on the evening of June 10, 2021, to consider expelling member Rep. Mike Nearman for letting violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December.
The Oregon House of Representatives get set to open a session on the evening of June 10, 2021, to consider expelling member Rep. Mike Nearman for letting violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December.

The legislature in the western U.S. state of Oregon Thursday voted 59-1 to remove a Republican lawmaker from office for his role in allowing right-wing protesters to breach the capitol during a demonstration against COVID-19 lockdowns in December.

On the floor of the state House of Representatives late Thursday, Republicans voted with the majority Democrats to remove Representative Mike Nearman, with the unapologetic Nearman the only dissenting vote. He is the first legislator expelled from office in the state’s 162-year history.

A special bipartisan committee appointed by Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek to consider the expulsion had also voted earlier in the day for Nearman’s removal and sent the measure the full House for consideration.  

Oregon State Police investigating the breach of the state capitol identified Nearman from a security video in which he can be seen leaving the capitol through a locked door near where protesters had gathered, allowing them to enter. The capitol was among the public buildings closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calls for Nearman’s resignation - many from his own party - began about a week ago after a second video surfaced showing Nearman advising potential protesters on how to get into the capitol and giving them his phone number.  

In comments to Oregon media after the vote, Speaker Kotek said expelling Nearman “was the only reasonable path forward.”  She said, “The facts are clear that Mr. Nearman unapologetically coordinated and planned a breach of the Oregon State Capitol. His actions were blatant and deliberate, and he has shown no remorse for jeopardizing the safety of every person in the capitol that day.”

Nearman, who argued he was only letting the public into a public building that should not have been closed, also faces two misdemeanor criminal charges and has said he will seek a trial by jury.

Related Stories

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on the Federal Bureau of…
USA
FBI Mum on Trump Investigation as More Arrests Made in US Capitol Attack
Christopher Wray says number of suspected rioters arrested so far is approaching 500 
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:10 PM
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold a "We the People" banner, a Three Percenters flag and a 13-star Betsy Ross U.S…
USA
Three Percenters Militia Members Charged in US Capitol Attack
Federal prosecutors previously brought similar conspiracy cases against members of two other right-wing groups, The Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys</p>
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 05:55 PM
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA
US Senate Committees Highlight Intelligence, Security Failures in Capitol Attack 
January 6 assault disrupted certification of presidential election result     
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 08:11 AM
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
USA
Questions Linger About Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Analysts urge detailed accounting of violent effort to disrupt congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 03:08 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Oregon State Legislature Removes Republican Lawmaker for Helping Protesters Breach Capitol

The Oregon House of Representatives get set to open a session on the evening of June 10, 2021, to consider expelling member Rep. Mike Nearman for letting violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December.
USA

G-7 Will Donate 1 Billion COVID Vaccines to World

From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President
USA

Secret Recordings Show Southern Baptist Dispute on Sex Abuse

FILE - Claire Summers, 16, gets a high five as she and her sister Ella Summers, 10, right, protest the Southern Baptist Convention's treatment of women outside the convention's annual meeting at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, J...
The Americas

Fight Over Canadian Oil Rages on After Pipeline's Demise

FILE - In this June 1, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. The…
Arts & Culture

The Unanswered 'Jeopardy!' Question: Who's the New Host?

FILE - Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!” host died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.