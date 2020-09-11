USA

Osama Bin Laden's Niece Pens 9/11 Statement

By VOA News
September 11, 2020 01:40 PM
A screenshot shows Noor Bin Ladin's Twitter profile page.
A screenshot shows Noor Bin Ladin's Twitter profile page.

On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, the niece of the mastermind, Osama Bin Laden, has written a public statement.
 
“For the past nineteen years, not a day has gone by since this horrible, tragic day that I haven’t thought of you, America, and grieved privately with you for all the innocent lives lost,” Noor Bin Laden (who goes by Bin Ladin) wrote on her Twitter account.

“This is in part due to this inexplicable turn of fate that links me to these atrocious attacks, but more importantly because of my love for your country.”

She added that her “values and feelings” are “diametrically opposed to the name that I bear.”

In addition to honoring the lives lost, the Swiss citizen also praised first responders, those who died later from complications resulting from the attack and the survivors who lost loved ones.

Bin Ladin is the daughter of Carmen Dufour, a Swiss author, and Yeslam bin Ladin, an older half-brother of Osama. Her parents divorced in 1988. She and her two sisters were raised in Switzerland.

She was 14 years old on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I was so devastated,” she told the New York Post. “I had been going to the States with my mom several times a year from the age of 3 onwards. I considered the U.S. my second home.”

Bin Ladin, who had kept a low profile, gained notoriety on Sept. 6 when she published a letter supporting U.S. President Donald Trump.
 

Related Stories

Flowers are placed in the inscribed names of deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,…
USA
Trump, Biden Pay Tribute to Victims of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
President praises 'the nearly 3,000 precious and beautiful souls' who died in the 2001 attacks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 12:46 PM
Rain drops rest near a U.S. flag with a picture of Walter Hynes at the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial.
USA
Americans Mark 19th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks 
Attacks on American soil killed nearly 3,000 people and launched US global war on terrorism 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 05:20 PM
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019
USA
19 Years On, Does a Post-9/11 Generation Remember the Attacks?
Young people today have widely differing views on the aftermath and significance of the deadly and generation-defining event
Leslie Bonilla
By Leslie Bonilla
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 03:46 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump, Biden Pay Tribute to Victims of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Flowers are placed in the inscribed names of deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,…
USA

Arlington To Hold Annual Ceremony Virtually on 9/11

A plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of…
USA

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Two Kinds of Stress, Study Finds

Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Puerto Rico Reopening Beaches on Saturday Amid Drop in Coronavirus Cases

A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of…
USA

19 Years On, Does a Post-9/11 Generation Remember the Attacks?

A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019