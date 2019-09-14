Osama bin Laden's Son Killed in US Counterterrorism Operation, White House Confirms

WASHINGTON - The White House said Saturday that the son of al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

The White House said in a statement, "The loss of Hamza bin Ladin (Laden) not only deprives al-Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

The younger bin Laden was described by the White House as "the high-ranking al-Qaida member" who was "responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups."

Some media organizations previously reported earlier this summer Hamza bin Laden had been killed about two years ago, but it was not confirmed by the administration of President Donald Trump until Saturday.

Hamza bin Laden was believed to have been in his 30s.



His father declared war against the U.S. in 1996 and was the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.