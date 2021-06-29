USA

Pacific Northwest Heatwave 'Exceptional and Dangerous', World Meteorological Organization Says

By VOA News
June 29, 2021 11:59 AM
A sign in the window of the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is shown Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle…
A sign in the window of the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is shown Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The walk- and drive-up restaurant, which is not air conditioned, closed early Sunday and all day Monday due to excessive heat.

The U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Tuesday called the heatwave hitting the Pacific Northwest corner of the United States “exceptional and dangerous,” and says it could last at least another five days. 

Speaking to reporters from Geneva, a WMO spokeswoman said while records have fallen in the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington, western Canada has seen extreme heat as well. 

Lytton, British Columbia, set Canada’s all-time high temperature Sunday with 46.6 degrees Celsius, only to see it broken less than 24 hours later, hitting 47.9 Celsius Monday.  

The official said the temperatures for this time of year and location are shocking. “It’s in the province of British Columbia, it’s to the Rocky Mountains, the Glacier National Park, and yet we’re seeing temperatures which are more typical of the Middle East or North Africa.” 

In an area used to temperatures 20- to 30 degrees cooler, the WMO said the extreme heat poses major health threats to residents as well as agriculture and the environment. 

People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome,' currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta…
People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome,' currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch the province and in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, June 28, 2021.

The WMO said the extreme heat is caused by “an atmospheric blocking pattern,” which has led to a “heat dome” — a large area of high pressure — trapped by low pressure on either side. The organization said the temperatures would likely peak early this week on the coast and by the middle of the week in the interior of British Columbia; afterward, the baking heat is expected to move east toward Alberta. 

The U.S. National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon, on its Twitter account late Monday, reported cooler air was already in the region along the coastline. 

In a tweet Sunday, the Oregon Climate Service said the climate system is no longer in a balanced state, and such heat events “are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend projected to continue."

Related Stories

A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the…
USA
Record-breaking Heat Wave Continues to Batter Pacific Northwest
Temperatures are expected to cool somewhat over the next few days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:03 PM
Salem Fire Department Capt. Matt Brozovich, left, and Falck Northwest ambulance personnel help treat a man experiencing heat exposure at a cooling center during a heat wave, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Oregon.
USA
Temperature Records Fall as Heat Wave Builds in Northwest US
Stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers, sporting events were canceled and utilities braced for possible power outages
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 06/27/2021 - 10:34 AM
U.S. Pacific Northwest faces heat wave
USA
Heat Wave Sets Records in US Pacific Northwest
Temperatures are forecast to remain significantly above normal for days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 10:54 PM
People gather at the Sandy River Delta, in Ore., to cool off during the start of what should be a record-setting heat wave on June 25, 2021.
USA
US Pacific Northwest Experiencing Heat Wave
US Professor: ‘We’re going to have to get used to this’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 07:47 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pacific Northwest Heatwave 'Exceptional and Dangerous', World Meteorological Organization Says

A sign in the window of the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is shown Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle…
USA

House to Vote on Bill Launching Probe of Jan. 6 Insurrection

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold a "We the People" banner, a Three Percenters flag and a 13-star Betsy Ross U.S…
Europe

COVID, Climate Change, Food Security Top G-20 Ministers Agenda

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021.
USA

Argentine Family Among Missing in Florida Building Collapse

People embrace at a make-shift memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021, near the…
USA

Record-breaking Heat Wave Continues to Batter Pacific Northwest

A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the…