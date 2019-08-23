USA

Parade of Democrats Address National Party Activists

By Associated Press
August 23, 2019 01:30 PM
U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (l) and Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO - More than a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their way to California to curry favor with national party activists from around country.

Democratic National Committee members will hear Friday from top contenders, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are skipping the meeting to campaign in the first primary state of New Hampshire.
 
Biden continues to top national and most early state polls but he doesn't have a commanding lead.
 
DNC members are in a new position for 2020 after they gave up their votes on the first nominating ballot of the 2020 convention. But they still could play a role if Democrats' sprawling field results in a contested convention that requires multiple ballots to pick a nominee.

