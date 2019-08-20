USA

Paul Ryan Moving to Maryland, Not Selling Wisconsin Home

By Associated Press
August 20, 2019 12:10 PM
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., walks out of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 4, 2017.
MADISON, WIS. - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is moving his family from his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, to a house in a Washington, D.C., suburb less than a year after he retired from Congress saying he wanted to spend more time with his children.

Ryan spokesman Kevin Seifert said Tuesday that Ryan and his family will be "temporarily" renting a house in Maryland and splitting their time between there and their longtime home in Janesville. He is not selling the Janesville house, which he lived in throughout his 20 years in Congress.
 
The move will put Ryan and his family closer to the sisters of Ryan's wife, Janna Ryan, who live in the area.
 
Since leaving Congress at the end of 2018, Ryan started the nonprofit American Idea Foundation. That will still be based in Janesville.

 

 

