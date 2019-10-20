USA

Pelosi in Jordan for 'Vital Discussions' Amid Syria Crisis

By Associated Press
October 20, 2019 08:20 AM
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
FILE - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the audience during the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2019 Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.

AMMAN, JORDAN - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers have visited Jordan to discuss "the deepening crisis" in Syria amid a shaky U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

According to a statement from Pelosi's office, the delegation met Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman and held "vital discussions about the impact to regional stability." Jordan is a key U.S. ally in the region.
 
The Middle East visit came as the U.S. has been withdrawing troops from Syria, following President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to have U.S. forces stand aside for a Turkish incursion into Syria's Kurdish-held north.
 
Jordan's official news agency Petra says Abdullah stressed in the meeting the importance of safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity.
 
Turkey has demanded both Kurdish and Syrian government forces withdraw from a designated border zone.

 

 

Related Stories

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters return from the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, as they are pictured on the Turkish-Syrian…
Middle East
Turkey: Kurdish Militia Kills Soldier in Syria Despite Ceasefire
Sunday’s attack underlines how fragile the cease-fire agreement is
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 04:50
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper addresses reporters during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S.,…
USA
Defense Chief: US Troops Leaving Syria to go to Western Iraq
US troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq, and that the military will continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 03:49
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters return from the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, as they are pictured on the Turkish-Syrian…
Middle East
Turkey Wants Syrian Forces to Leave Border Areas, Erdogan Aide Says
Request will top Turkish president's talks next week with Syria’s ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 21:07
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters return from the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Akcakale, Turkey, Oct. 19, 2019.
Middle East
Turkish-Backed Forces, Kurds Clash Despite Syria Cease-Fire
A war monitor says Turkish-backed Syrian fighters crossed the border from Turkey and attacked a Kurdish-held town amid continued fighting nearly two days after a cease-fire was declared in northeast Syria
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 13:49
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage