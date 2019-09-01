USA

Pence: United States Will Continue to Support Ukraine

By RFE/RL
September 1, 2019 03:05 PM
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, gestures next to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, during a bilateral meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, gestures next to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, during a bilateral meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the United States will continue to support Ukraine in the country's conflict with Russia and its right to full territorial integrity.

Washington "stands with the people of Ukraine and most especially since 2014, we have stood strongly for the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Pence said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw on Sunday.

"And I can assure you that we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine on your security, on territorial integrity, including Ukraine's rightful claim to Crimea," Pence said.

The United States is an important ally for Kyiv, having imposed sanctions on Russia for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backing pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine's east.

Pence and Zelenskiy were in Warsaw for commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton said on a recent visit to Kyiv that President Donald Trump could meet Zelenskiy in Warsaw this weekend.

However, Trump cancelled his plans to attend the event in Poland, citing Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

Related Stories

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as they meet in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Zelenskiy is in Warsaw with members of his new Cabinet and will attend ceremonies marking 80…
Europe
Ukraine, Poland Want Continued Sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he and Poland's president agree that sanctions ought to continue against Russia until Ukraine regains territory it lost in Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 19:12
FILE - U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, meets with journalists during a visit to London, Britain.
Europe
Bolton Arrives in Ukraine to 'Underscore US Support'
It is the first visit to Ukraine by a top US official since the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in April
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 08:00
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL

1619-2019