USA

Pentagon Chief Austin Reaffirms US Alliance With Israel

By VOA News
Updated April 11, 2021 06:11 PM
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, right, and Israeli Secretary of Defense Benny Ganz elbow-bump before their meeting in Jerusalem, April 11, 2021. (Twitter/@SecDef)
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, right, and Israeli Secretary of Defense Benny Ganz elbow-bump before their meeting in Jerusalem, April 11, 2021. (Twitter/@SecDef)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Sunday during a two-day trip to the Middle Eastern country.  
 
“We addressed a broad range of defense issues, to include Israel's long-term planning for defense acquisitions, and regional security challenges, and U.S. support for efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab and Muslim majority nations,” Austin told reporters.
 
Austin also reiterated the United States’ commitment to a strong alliance with Israel and noted that his visit came shortly after Remembrance Day, which honors the 6 million Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust.
 
Austin is the first high-level member from U.S. President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to travel to Israel since the administration announced it would enter talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.  
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a staunch critic of the deal and welcomed former President Donald Trump’s withdrawing from the pact.  
 
But Gantz said Sunday that Israel will cooperate with the United States on Iran.
 
“Israel views the United States as a full partner across all operational theaters, not the least Iran,” Gantz told reporters.
 
“I’m committed to continuing our close consultations on threats posed by Iran and to strengthening Israel’s security,” Austin wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Last week, Netanyahu said that an agreement with Iran “would pave the way to nuclear weapons — weapons that threaten our extinction.”  
 
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier announced the inauguration of a cascade of 164 centrifuges for producing enriched uranium, as well as two test cascades of 30 centrifuges each at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant, in a ceremony broadcast by state television.
 
There was a blackout Sunday of Natanz’s electrical grid, but no injuries or contamination were reported.
 
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, called the blackout an act of “nuclear terrorism” without naming a suspect. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
 

Related Stories

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office April 10, 2021, shows the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEIO), Ali Akbar Salehi, on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in the capital Tehran.
Middle East
Iran Calls Natanz Blackout 'Nuclear Terrorism'
Authorities did not specify whom they blame for the alleged attack on the nuclear facility
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 04:51 PM
FILE PHOTO: European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of…
Middle East
US, Iran See Indirect Nuclear Talks as Constructive 
Parties to 2015 agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program are seeking to revive deal 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 07:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Some Republican-Led US States Target Abortions Done Through Medication

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010, photo shows bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486, in Des Moines, Iowa.
East Asia Pacific

South Korean Vehicle Battery Makers Settle Trade Dispute

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017, photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang, South Korea. Two South Korean vehicle battery makers have settled a trade dispute that will allow one of them to produce batteries in the U.S. state of Georgia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Blinken Faults China for Slow Response on Coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces his appointment of Gayle Smith as the new State Department Coordinator for…
USA

Pentagon Chief Austin Reaffirms US Alliance With Israel

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, right, and Israeli Secretary of Defense Benny Ganz elbow-bump before their meeting in Jerusalem, April 11, 2021. (Twitter/@SecDef)
USA

Impact of Foreign-born Workers on American Jobs a Contentious Issue in US

Minh Nguyen, wearing a mask out of fear of the catching the coronavirus, cleans his shrimp boat in Morgan City, La. Monday, May 11, 2020.