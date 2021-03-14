USA

Pentagon Chief sees Asia Ties as Deterrent Against China

By AFP
March 14, 2021 01:02 AM
(FILES) In this file photo US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during International Women's Day in the East Room of the…
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during International Women's Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 8, 2021.

HONOLULU, HAWAII - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was traveling to Asia to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster "credible deterrence" against China.

Austin kicked off via Hawaii, seat of the American military command for the Indo-Pacific region, his first foreign visits as Pentagon chief.

"This is all about alliances and partnerships," he told reporters on the trip that is to include meetings with key allies in Tokyo, New Delhi and Seoul.

"It's also about enhancing capabilities," he added, recalling that while the United States was focused on the anti-jihadist struggle in the Middle East, China was modernizing its army at high speed.

"That competitive edge that we've had has eroded," he said. "We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward."

"Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans... to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US," he added.

Lloyd will be joined in Tokyo and Seoul by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"One of the things that the secretary of state and I want to do is begin to strengthen those alliances," he said. "This will be more about listening and learning, getting their point of view."

This tour in Asia of the heads of diplomacy and defense of the United States follows an unprecedented summit of the "Quad," an informal alliance born in the 2000s to counterbalance a rising China.

Blinken will join President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in Anchorage on March 18 with their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.

The Alaska talks will be the first between the powers since Yang met Blinken's hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo in June in Hawaii -- a setting similarly far from the high-stakes glare of national capitals.

The Biden administration has generally backed the tougher approach to China initiated by former President Donald Trump but has also insisted that it can be more effective by shoring up alliances and seeking narrow ways to cooperate on priorities such as climate change.

 

Related Stories

National Guard soldiers stand guard behind a security fence near the U.S. Capitol.
USA
Pentagon Approves Extension of Reduced National Guard Presence Around US Capitol
Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people for involvement in the Jan 6 attack that led to five deaths
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/09/2021 - 10:20 PM
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the…
USA
Pentagon Hosts First Meeting of US-China Task Force
Task force is part of what White House, US defense officials have described as a "sprint" to address the threat of a rising China
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 03:29 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in…
USA
Biden, Pentagon Set Sights on New China Strategy 
US president promises to chart 'strong path' when dealing with Beijing
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 08:27 PM
A US armoured vehicle drives past an oil field in the countryside of al-Qahtaniyah town in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh…
Middle East
US Forces Focus on IS, Not on Protecting Syrian Oil Fields, Pentagon Says
The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish SDF hold sway and depend on the oil for income
AFP logo
By AFP
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 12:04 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pentagon Chief sees Asia Ties as Deterrent Against China

(FILES) In this file photo US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during International Women's Day in the East Room of the…
Immigration

Biden Administration Enlists FEMA to Help House Children at US-Mexico Border

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, children play at a camp of asylum seekers stuck at America's doorstep, in…
USA

No North Korea Response to Biden Administration Outreach, US Official Says

This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
Race in America

US Demonstrators Call for Justice, Reforms a Year After Breonna Taylor's Death

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 13: Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor and others lead a memorial march for Breonna Taylor near…
USA

No Need to Lose Sleep Over Shift to Daylight Saving Time 

Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass…