USA

Pentagon China Expert Sworn In on Way to Singapore

By Carla Babb
July 25, 2021 08:32 PM
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swears in Ely Ratner as the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, aboard a military plane enroute to Singapore, July 25, 2021.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swears in Ely Ratner as the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, aboard a military plane enroute to Singapore, July 25, 2021.

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT - On a military aircraft high above the Pacific Ocean en route to Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swore in one of the Biden administration’s leading experts on China as the newest assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security.
 
For the past six months, Ely Ratner led the department’s China task force, which reviewed where the Pentagon stood in its efforts on Beijing. Austin called it “magnificent piece of work” that fueled future policy plans.  
 
“I’m excited about having Ely firmly in the seat in this position,” Austin said during the ceremony Sunday held at about 9,100 meters (30,000 feet) in a plane traveling at 988 kph (614 mph).  
 
Ratner is a longtime aide to President Joe Biden, according to Politico, serving as a staff member when Biden was in the Senate. From 2015 to 2017, he was deputy national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden after working in the office of Chinese and Mongolian affairs at the State Department.  
 
Ratner was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, along with five other national security team appointees.
 
On Austin’s trip, the first to Southeast Asia by a top member of the Biden administration, the secretary will visit Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. It is Austin’s second trip to the Asia-Pacific region.
 
He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Tuesday at the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. He likely will touch on his stated pursuit of a “new vision of integrated deterrence” of Chinese aggression across the region.
 

Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pentagon China Expert Sworn In on Way to Singapore

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swears in Ely Ratner as the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, aboard a military plane enroute to Singapore, July 25, 2021.
USA

Citizenship Path for 'Dreamer' Immigrants in US Remains Uncertain

FILE - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 15, 2020.
USA

Pelosi Names 2nd Republican to January 6 US Capitol Riot Probe

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

US 1960s Civil Rights Activist Robert Moses Dies

FILE - Civil rights activist Robert Moses discusses the importance of Freedom Summer 1964 during its 50th Anniversary Conference, at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, June 26, 2014.
USA

Fauci Sounds New Virus Warnings

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2021.