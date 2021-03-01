USA

Pentagon Hosts First Meeting of US-China Task Force

By Jeff Seldin
March 01, 2021 03:29 PM
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the…
FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 10, 2021..

Top U.S. military and intelligence officials have started looking at how best to confront what they see as the growing threat from a rising China. 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted the first meeting of the new China Task Force at the Pentagon on Monday, bringing together key military commanders, civilian leaders and members of the intelligence community. 

FILE - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing.
FILE - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing, Feb. 17, 2021.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Austin provided the 20 task force members with some "initial guidance" for what both the White House and Defense Department have described as a "sprint" to make sure Washington is prepared as Beijing continues its efforts to be a dominant power on the world stage.  

Monday's meeting "is intended to formalize the mission, timing and outputs of the task force as they work towards a baseline assessment of [the] departments, policies, programs and processes on China-related matters," Kirby said. 

He added the task force is expected to complete its work within the next four months but said that most if its findings "will be classified." 

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the formation of the China Task Force last month during his first visit to the Pentagon as president. 

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in…
Biden, Pentagon Set Sights on New China Strategy 
US president promises to chart 'strong path' when dealing with Beijing

The goal, Biden said at the time, was to "chart a strong path forward on China-related matters." 

During his confirmation hearing in January, Austin told lawmakers China is an "ascending power" and "the most concerning competitor that we're facing." 

U.S. officials have consistently raised concerns about what they say is China's industrial espionage, its theft of biomedical information and the potential manipulation of technology, like 5G cellular networks. 

There have also been ongoing tensions over Beijing's initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which Chinese officials have repeatedly tried to blame on others. 
 

Related Stories

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks on screen during a press conference by video conferencing at the end of the National People's…
East Asia Pacific
Survey: Foreign Journalists in China See 'Rapid Decline in Media Freedom'
Annual report by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China is based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 11:34 AM
Rev Patrick Mahoney's Chinese visa
VOA News on China
Calls to Boycott China’s 2022 Winter Olympics Echo 2008
Authorities booted the Rev. Patrick Mahoney and two colleagues from Tiananmen Square back then, but now their ‘lone voices’ are joined by members of Congress, and they're 'talking with world leaders’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/27/2021 - 01:26 AM
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency director, testifies during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing, Feb. 24, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
USA
CIA Chief Nominee Warns of 'Adversarial, Predatory' China
United States must train its spies and intelligence analysts on the rising threat from China, William Burns tells lawmakers during his confirmation hearing
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 04:33 PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel,…
USA
US to Scrutinize Beijing Commitments Under EU-China Investment Deal 
Senior State Department official says administration working closely with European allies to push back on what it calls China's undermining of shared values, rules-based international order 
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:59 AM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pentagon Hosts First Meeting of US-China Task Force

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the…
USA

Supreme Court to Decide Whether Puerto Ricans Qualify for Federal Benefit

A woman and a senior citizen embrace as they walk out of a priority Covid-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a Puerto…
South & Central Asia

US Envoy in Afghanistan on Resumption of Peace Talks

U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad meets Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 1, 2021.
USA

Biden to Meet with Mexican President Amid Migration Issues

President Joe Biden speaking to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before boarding Marine…
Middle East

Khashoggi Fiancée Urges Punishment for Saudi Crown Prince

Hatice Cengiz, a fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, leaves the Justice Palace in Istanbul