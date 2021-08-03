Pentagon Officer, Suspect Killed During Transit Hub Attack

A Pentagon police officer was killed during an attack at the Pentagon public transit hub Tuesday, a U.S. senator said.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the U.S. state where the Pentagon is located, told Reuters he was saddened to learn Tuesday that an officer had died. The Associated Press, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the officer had been stabbed and a suspect had been shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

Chief Woodrow Kusse, who leads the Pentagon Police, told a press conference that gunfire was exchanged and there were multiple injuries.

Police investigate near a Metrobus outside the Pentagon Metro area, at the Pentagon in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021.

Kusse could not provide information about the assailant or the possible motive.

"And I do promise to get back as soon as possible with further details, but I can't release those right now," he said.

"This morning at about 10:37 a.m., a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the Metro Bus platform. Gunfire was exchanged. And there were — there were several casualties. The incident is over, the scene is secure, and most importantly, there's no continuing threat to our community," Kusse said.

The FBI is leading the investigation, he said.

The Pentagon was locked down for several hours, and public transit was diverted. The Pentagon was later reopened.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the area remains "an active crime scene."

An attack in 2010 left two Pentagon Force Protection Agency officers wounded after a gunman approached them at a security screening point. The officers managed to shoot and kill the assailant.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.

