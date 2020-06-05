USA

Pentagon Orders Remaining Active-Duty Troops to Leave DC

By Reuters
June 05, 2020 02:31 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Demonstrators stand in front of D.C. National Guard and other law law enforcement officers during a…
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Demonstrators stand in front of D.C. National Guard and other law law enforcement officers during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests in…

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the order had been signed by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and that the troops would be heading back to Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York.

While the troops were in the National Capital Region, they were not deployed to Washington D.C. and were on standby in case they were needed.

George Floyd Protests in the USA

Related Stories

USA
Army: Esper Reverses Plan to Send Active-Duty Troops Home
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press the reversal came after Esper attended a meeting at the White House, and after other internal Pentagon discussions
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 18:23
James N. Mattis headshot, former US Defense Secretary, graphic element on gray
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Former Trump Defense Secretary Mattis Accuses President of Wanting to ‘Divide’ US
Mattis writes he’s ‘angry and dismayed’ by president’s response to protests
AFP logo
ByAFP
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 20:33
Utah National Guard soldiers stand on a police line as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Thursday,…
USA
White House Says Trump Prepared to Invoke Insurrection Act  
The defense secretary, however, says the order by the president to deploy troops domestically should only be a last resort
Steve Herman
BySteve Herman
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 17:38
FILE - Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 5, 2020.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
Lauding 'Force' Against Protests, Sen. Cotton Raises Profile
Freshman Sen. Tom Cotton has risen to the ranks of potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders by making all the right enemies. Now, the Arkansas lawmaker is making more by lining up behind President Donald Trump's law and order recipe for controlling civic unrest
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 12:48
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Twitter Disables Trump Campaign's George Floyd Video Tribute

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AVAAZ - A moving billboard with an image of President Trump as Pinocchio circles the White House Thursday…
USA

Trump Touts Decline in US Jobless Rate

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference on the economy, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on…
USA

California Mayor Resigns Over Email About Police Killings

Protestors march Thursday, June 4, 2020, in San Diego. Protests continue to be held in U.S. cities, sparked by the death of…
USA

Pentagon Orders Remaining Active-Duty Troops to Leave DC

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Demonstrators stand in front of D.C. National Guard and other law law enforcement officers during a…
USA

US Forecasters Watch Tropical Depression Cristobal

Cars damaged and swept during floods caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal, are seen in Panchimalco, El Salvador, on June 3, 2020…