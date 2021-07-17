USA

Pentagon Racing to Stay Ahead of China in Artificial Intelligence 

By Jeff Seldin
July 17, 2021 02:56 AM
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies on the defense department?s budget request during a Senate Appropriations…
FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies on the Pentagon budget request during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 17, 2021.

The Pentagon’s self-described sprint to put together a more effective plan to confront and counter a rising China may be over, but the race to stay ahead of Beijing’s aggressive advancements in artificial intelligence is far from done.

That initial sprint culminated in June, months after the U.S. Defense Department’s China Task Force recommended a series of internal, structural changes to ensure potential Chinese military threats did not escape notice or go unanswered.

Other major initiatives remained classified, though U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making clear that maintaining U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, or AI, will be key.

“In the AI realm as in many others, we understand that China is our pacing challenge," Austin told a conference in Washington on Tuesday.

"Beijing already talks about using AI for a range of missions, from surveillance to cyberattacks to autonomous weapons," he said. “China’s leaders have made clear they intend to be globally dominant in AI by the year 2030.”

AI as important as weaponry

For years, U.S. officials have warned that AI, a term used to describe the thinking and intelligent behavior demonstrated by computers, could become as important on the battlefield as any high-tech weaponry.

And recent intelligence assessments have sounded alarms that, increasingly, the U.S. is confronting “a more level playing field,” with China doing the most to close the gap.

When it comes to AI, in particular, Austin warned that the U.S. cannot afford to lose more ground.

“It’s a capability that this department urgently needs to develop even further," he said. “AI is central to our innovation agenda, helping us to compute faster, share better and leverage other platforms. … That’s fundamental to the fights of the future."

Yet while maintaining the United States’ technological edge is critical, Austin said, the way the military, and the country, maintains superiority as it confronts China will be equally important.

"Our use of AI must reinforce our democratic values, protect our rights, ensure our safety and defend our privacy," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI)…
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, July 13, 2021.

Speaking at the same summit, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed that sentiment.

“It’s not enough to highlight the horrors of techno-authoritarianism, to point to what countries like China and Russia are doing, and say that it’s wrong and dangerous, even as it is,” he said.

“We’ve also got to make the positive case for our own approach, and then we’ve got to deliver,” Blinken added. “Nothing is more consequential to our competitiveness, to our security, and ultimately, to our democracy.”

Related Stories

European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager speaks at a media conference on the EU approach to Artificial Intelligence following a weekly meeting of EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, April 21, 2021.
Europe
European Union Moves to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Leaders seek to embrace benefits while limiting potential threat to rights, privacy that technology poses
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 01:23 PM
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, speaks on artificial intelligence during a Bruegel think tank conference in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2020.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Google CEO Calls for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence
Sundar Pichai's comments come as lawmakers and governments seriously consider putting limits on how artificial intelligence is used
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 09:37 AM
FILE - Watrix employees demonstrate their firm's gait-recognition software at their company's offices in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
China's Political System Helps Advance Its Artificial Intelligence
Recent technological advances demonstrated by China have started an intense debate on whether it is set to take a lead in the field of artificial intelligence, or AI, which has extensive business and military applications.U.S. concerns about China's AI advances have also influenced, in part, the ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing. Both the United States and European Union are taking measures to stop information leaks that are reportedly helping Chinese…
Default Author Profile
By Saibal Dasgupta
Fri, 04/19/2019 - 02:14 PM
FILE - An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005.
USA
Pentagon Outlines its First Artificial Intelligence Strategy
The U.S. military wants to expand its use of artificial intelligence in warfare, but says it will take care to deploy the technology in accordance with the nation's values.   The Pentagon outlined its first AI strategy in a report released Tuesday.   The plan calls for accelerating the use of AI systems throughout the military, from…
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pentagon Racing to Stay Ahead of China in Artificial Intelligence 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies on the defense department?s budget request during a Senate Appropriations…
US Politics

Amid Lawsuits, Trump Continues to Wield Outsized Influence

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. …
Arts & Culture

Biz Markie, Known for Classic Rap Song 'Just a Friend,' Dies

FILE - Biz Markie attends the premiere of Netflix's "Roxanne Roxanne" at SVA Theatre on March 19, 2018, in New York. The hip…
Science & Health

Teen Chosen to Fly Into Space With Bezos  

This undated photo provided by his family in July 2021 shows Oliver Daemen. The 18-year-old from the Netherlands is about to…
The Americas

UN Human Rights Chief Calls on Cuba to Release Protesters, Journalists

FILE - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2020.