Pentagon Review Finds No Threat From Saudi Military Students 

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon said Thursday that it had found no threat in its review of the roughly 850 military students from Saudi Arabia studying in the United States, following a shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer that killed three people at a base in Florida this month.

"We can report that no information indicating an immediate threat scenario was discovered," Garry Reid, a director for defense intelligence, counterintelligence, law enforcement and security, told Pentagon reporters.

The conclusion cleared the way for the U.S. military services to, at their discretion, lift a freeze on operational training that had grounded Saudi military pilots and had restricted Saudi students to classwork.

The FBI has said U.S. investigators believe Saudi Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, acted alone when he launched his attack at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, on December 6. A deputy sheriff fatallly shot Alshamrani during the attack.