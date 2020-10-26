USA

Pentagon: State Department OKs Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan

By Reuters
October 26, 2020 08:39 PM
A man holding an umbrella walks past a torpedo on display outside the Taiwan Armed Forces Museum in Taipei January 7, 2010. The…
FILE - A man holding an umbrella walks past a torpedo on display outside the Taiwan Armed Forces Museum in Taipei, Jan. 7, 2010. The U.S. State Department has approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan, the Pentagon said Monday.

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said Monday. 

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat from China. 

Earlier Monday in Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told reporters China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan. 

The U.S. moves come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election and concerns rise about Beijing's intentions toward Taiwan. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary. 
 

Related Stories

Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) fighter jet and missiles are seen at Makung Air Force Base in Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu
East Asia Pacific
US to Sell Air-to-Ground Missiles to Taiwan
The State Department said it had agreed to sell 135 of the AGM-84H SLAM-ER missile
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:48 PM
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Pompeo Vows No Change on US Policy in Taiwan Strait
Statements by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo come amid calls by experts, diplomats for clarity on US position
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:09 PM
The military honor guard performs during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oct. 10…
VOA News on China
Retired Taiwanese Military Brass Detained for Allegedly Passing Intel to China 
Taipei’s probe follows Chinese media reports of mainland crackdown on purported Taiwanese espionage network
Default Author Profile
By Yungtai Chang
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 09:36 PM
Taiwan’s military police perform during the National Day in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on October 10, 2020. …
VOA News on China
Taiwan Should Prepare Against Possible Chinese Invasion, White House Official Says
While saying China won’t likely strike soon, a White House national security official said the island should begin to prepare as a deterrence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 08:23 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Senate Approves Trump High Court Pick With Partisan Vote

The White House stands ready for President Donald Trump to watch as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the…
USA

US Envoy Urges Fresh Approach to Middle East Peace 

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's…
Science & Health

NASA Scientists Discover Water in Sunlit Areas of Moon

FILE - A passenger jet passes in front of a waning moon after taking off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2020.
Europe

From Cold War to Gray War: Internet Conflict Intensifying 

FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Claims, Trump Denies He's 'Waved White Flag' on Coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds his mask as he speaks to members of the media outside a…