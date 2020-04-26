USA

Police: 1 Officer Dead, 1 More Wounded in Louisiana Shooting

By Associated Press
April 26, 2020 07:56 PM
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 17, 2016.
FILE - A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A shooting in Louisiana's capital city of Baton Rouge has left one police officer dead and a wounded colleague fighting for life Sunday, authorities said, adding a suspect was in custody after an hourslong standoff at a home.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the officers were shot in the northern part of the city, and one of the officers later died.  

Police said the officers were responding to a call about reports of gunfire when they were shot.

At a news conference Sunday evening, the police chief said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and that the wounded colleague had seven years of police work, according to WBRZ-TV.  The chief did not identify the officers.  

The second wounded officer was hospitalized and "fighting for his life," Paul said, adding both officers were rushed earlier to a leading Baton Rouge hospital.

Paul said a suspect was taken into custody after the standoff. The police chief did not elaborate on any possible charges. Many details of events leading up to the shooting remained sketchy, and the chief said only that police continue to investigate.

Later Sunday, dozens of officers gathered outside the hospital where the wounded officer was being treated, awaiting updates amid their impromptu vigil.  

A coroner's van was seen during the afternoon being escorted away by dozens of law enforcement vehicles as it left the hospital, according to media reports.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Police: 1 Officer Dead, 1 More Wounded in Louisiana Shooting

A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 17, 2016.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Diaries Colorado: A day in the Coronavirus Pandemic

A bicyclist wears face protection against the new coronavirus while pedaling through Larimer Square early Saturday, April 25, 2020, in downtown Denver.
Middle East

Netanyahu ‘Confident’ Israel Will Annex Parts of West Bank Within Months

FILE - Palestinian demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, in the West Bank village of Beita near Nablus, Feb. 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pentagon Focusing on Most Vital Personnel for Virus Testing

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being taken to local hotels in an effort to implement social distancing at Naval Base Guam,April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

A Flood of Business Bankruptcies Likely in Coming Months

"For Sale By Owner" and "Closed Due to Virus" signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., April 2, 2020.